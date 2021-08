HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming off a 3-6 season in 2020, the Perry Central Commodores look to build on the new playbook of second-year head coach Mark Dixon. “Our goal is basically every time we come out on the field we want to get better, we want to play as hard as we can play,” Dixon said. “We want to give effort. We want to try to get bigger and stronger in the weight room and let that show on the field. Kids have worked hard this offseason and we want to show that out on the field when we play.”