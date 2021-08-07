Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

She Just Ran Her Third Marathon Ever and Won a Bronze Medal: 'Man, I Love This Race'

By Adam Carlson
Posted by 
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly Seidel ran the marathon of her life on Saturday morning in Tokyo — an even more impressive feat considering it was her third marathon. Ever. "I love that slow grind and squeezing it down at the end," the 27-year-old told reporters after her third place finish in the Summer Olympics. "It is very different from some of the shorter races. I still love doing the shorter stuff and I hope to still do shorter races to keep that sharpness. But, man, I love this race."

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

120K+
Followers
28K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Seidel
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Brigid Kosgei
Person
Courtney Frerichs
Person
Deena Kastor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Marathon#Bronze Medal#Kenya#Olympian#Warmup#Team Usa#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

The 'dark side' of the Olympics: Cate Campbell's bronze was overshadowed by an unprecedented gold rush in the pool - but her traumatic back story shows why she won Australia's bravest medal in Tokyo, writes MIKE COLMAN

The bulk of attention rightly went to individual dual gold medallists Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon, and Kaylee McKeown as Australia's female swimmers completed an historically successful Olympic campaign, but the efforts of team captain Cate Campbell can never be under-estimated. With just the one individual bronze in her luggage as...
GymnasticsPosted by
StyleCaster

Suni Lee Just Won the All-Around Gymnastics Gold Medal—Here’s How Much Her Net Worth Is

After her recent win at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, fans have wanted to know about Suni Lee’s net worth and how much she’s made from her gymnastics career so far. Suni, whose full name is Sunisa, was born on March 9, 2003, in South St. Paul, Minnesota. When she was 6 year old, Suni, who is Hmong-American, started practicing gymnastics at the Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada, Minnesota, where she still trains. By the time she was 11 years old, Suni had qualified for elite gymnastics. She competed in her first senior US National Championships in August 2019 days after her father, John Lee, got into an accident that paralyzed him from the waist down. “My hands are getting stronger. My balance is not so great, but I’m learning how to cope with that,” John told Today in 2021. “Before I got hurt I always told Sunisa, ‘If you make it to the Olympics, I’m gonna run out there and do a backflip.’ But I can’t do it now.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kendall's BF Just Won A Gold Medal At The Olympics, So She Celebrated Him On IG

Kendall Jenner is celebrating her boo, who is officially an Olympic champion. The model, who first began dating basketball star Devin Booker in June 2020, got to watch her partner compete in the 2021 Summer Olympics and officially score a gold medal in the Men's Basketball tournament on Friday, Aug. 6. ICYMI, Kendall Jenner celebrated Devin Booker’s Olympic gold medal win with the sweetest Instagram Story.
Sportsolympics.com

Team USA at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Medals, Results, and Top Moments

Tokyo 2020, in 2021, was a monumental Olympic Games for the United States. An extra year of waiting was rewarded with Olympic memories that will surely endure lifetimes. Spectators watching from home all around the world saw tears of joys, glimpses of pain, rallies of resilience and history being rewritten over, and over again by the athletes heralding from America.
SportsCBS Sports

Team USA women's basketball vs. Japan score, Tokyo Olympics: U.S. cruises to seventh gold medal in a row

The United States women's basketball team are once again Olympic champions. On Saturday night, they used another dominant performance to beat Japan, 90-75, in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the seventh straight gold medal for Team USA, which is tied for the longest streak in team sport history, and their Olympics winning streak is now up to 55 games.
Sportswomenshoopsworld.com

For the seventh straight time, Team USA is golden

The U.S. basketball team etched their place in history Sunday as they beat Japan, 90-75, to claim their seventh straight Olympic gold medal. It was a record-breaking endeavor on several fronts for the Americans. The win ties the Olympic record for all team sports, as U.S. men’s basketball claimed seven...
SportsTODAY.com

American triathlete who won bronze says she saw a sign from her late dad

Katie Zaferes completed one of the most grueling events at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, the women’s individual triathlon, in which she swam 1,500 meters, biked 40 kilometers and ran 10 kilometers before reaching the finish line. With a time of 1:57:03, the 32-year-old claimed the bronze, marking only the third...

Comments / 0

Community Policy