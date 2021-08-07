She Just Ran Her Third Marathon Ever and Won a Bronze Medal: 'Man, I Love This Race'

After her recent win at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, fans have wanted to know about Suni Lee’s net worth and how much she’s made from her gymnastics career so far. Suni, whose full name is Sunisa, was born on March 9, 2003, in South St. Paul, Minnesota. When she was 6 year old, Suni, who is Hmong-American, started practicing gymnastics at the Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada, Minnesota, where she still trains. By the time she was 11 years old, Suni had qualified for elite gymnastics. She competed in her first senior US National Championships in August 2019 days after her father, John Lee, got into an accident that paralyzed him from the waist down. “My hands are getting stronger. My balance is not so great, but I’m learning how to cope with that,” John told Today in 2021. “Before I got hurt I always told Sunisa, ‘If you make it to the Olympics, I’m gonna run out there and do a backflip.’ But I can’t do it now.”