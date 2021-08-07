She Just Ran Her Third Marathon Ever and Won a Bronze Medal: 'Man, I Love This Race'
Molly Seidel ran the marathon of her life on Saturday morning in Tokyo — an even more impressive feat considering it was her third marathon. Ever. "I love that slow grind and squeezing it down at the end," the 27-year-old told reporters after her third place finish in the Summer Olympics. "It is very different from some of the shorter races. I still love doing the shorter stuff and I hope to still do shorter races to keep that sharpness. But, man, I love this race."people.com
