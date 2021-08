“The club is above everything – even above the best player in the world.”. FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta has said that the club had no choice but to part ways with Lionel Messi, who has been at Camp Nou for all of his playing careers, as it could jeopardise the club’s already precarious financial situation. Laporta explained why the club cannot keep Messi at the Camp Nou in a press conference on Friday.