Money is a powerful force in our lives. We’re required to think about money — how much we have, how much we want, how to get more of it — on a regular basis. Undoubtedly, how we think about money influences our emotions and behaviors. For these reasons, if you’re serious about improving your financial life, it can be helpful to examine your money mindset, look for patterns that may interfere with your personal goals and replace what hinders you with more productive habits.