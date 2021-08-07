Cancel
Casper, WY

Casper Mountain Fire District announces death of firefighter and his wife due to COVID-19

By Oil City Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Friends and colleagues of Casper Mountain Fire District volunteer firefighter Walt Kussy said that he and his wife Susie have died Friday due to COVID-19. “It is with a very heavy heart that I have to let you all know, that this morning CMFD lost a brother, friend and firefighter, [as] Walt Kussy and his wife Susie lost their battle with Covid this morning,” Chief Lisa Evers said on social media Friday. “Please keep the Kussy family and [your] Casper Mountain Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

