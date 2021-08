A Maryland gymnastics coach is accused of having sex with an underage student several times in 2006 and 2007, Montgomery County police said. The investigation began in 2020 when a woman told an investigator for the U.S. Center for SafeSport that 40-year-old Mark Samuel Yellock of Northeast D.C. had inappropriate sexual contact with her between 2005 and 2007 when she was a minor, police said.