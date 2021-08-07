Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Convertible Digital Professional Laptops

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MSI Summit E16 Flip laptop is a computing solution for digital creatives that is focused on balancing performance and portability to help users get more done from anywhere. The laptop features a 16:10 QHD+ Display that follows on the golden ratio mathematics law and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics. The system also comes with support for the MSI Pen that will enable users to easily jot down notes, make annotations to documents and more using the advanced stylus.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Convertible#Mathematics#Intel Core#The Msi Summit E16 Flip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

We've tested dozens of different models in order to help you narrow your search for the best laptop, which doesn't need to be an expensive, confusing process. A lot of laptops get reviewed at CNET and we have more specialized lists you can check out while you're shopping, including the best gaming laptops, 15-inch laptops, two-in-ones and Chromebooks, as well as the best laptops for college students, the best laptop for creatives and the best MacBook Pro alternatives for the Windows set. And if you need to stay as low as possible on the price of a new laptop computer, check out our picks for budget laptops and budget gaming laptops. This list is periodically updated.
Softwarevmware.com

Re: VCenter Converter 5.5.3

I need to download vCenter 5.5.3. VMWare download center forces me to download version 6.2. Any help is appreciated. Just so you know, it is against the VMTN usage guidelines for users to share unofficial copies of software. Just trying to convert an XP machine that has "precious stuff" on...
Computersarxiv.org

A Highly Linear and Flexible FPGA-Based Time-to-Digital Converter

Time-to-Digital Converters (TDCs) are major components for the measurements of time intervals. Recent developments in Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) have enabled the opportunity to implement high-performance TDCs, which were only possible using dedicated hardware. In order to eliminate empty histogram bins and achieve a higher level of linearity, FPGA-based TDCs typically apply compensation methods either using multiple delay lines consuming more resources or post-processing, leading to a permanent loss of temporal information. We propose a novel TDC with a single delay line and without compensation to realize a highly linear TDC by encoding the states of the delay lines instead of the thermometer code used in the conventional TDCs. Experimental results show that the empty histogram bins are reduced to less than 0.1% at the time resolution of 5.00ps, and have not been observed in the selected time resolutions of 10.04ps, 21.65ps, 43.87ps, 64.11ps, and 87.73ps. Our states-based approach achieves an improved Differential Non-Linearity (DNL) of [-1.00, -1.53] for 5.00ps, [-0.44,0.49] for 10.04ps, and [-0.07, 0.05] for 87.73ps. We have achieved a TDC with higher raw linearity, reduced empty bins, and a simpler structure compared with the previous FPGA-based TDC.
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Flatpack Origami Laptop Stands

The Native Union Rise Laptop Stand is an origami-inspired accessory for use with a mobile computer to help keep it at the optimal angle no matter where it's being placed or used. The accessory works by being positioned on the underside of a laptop and features a series of reinforced fiberglass panels that are coated in nylon. These panels can be folded to create an array of different shapes to prop up the laptop on any surface including the user's lap, if desired.
Computersdotesports.com

Best deals on gaming laptops

Thanks to gaming laptops, people around the world spend hours gaming on the go. Gaming laptops exist to meet the needs of those who find themselves away from their PCs frequently. With a gaming laptop, PC gamers no longer need to worry about sacrificing high-end graphics, style, and convenience while away from their desks. Gaming laptops give you the freedom to play games wherever life takes you.
Computersvmware.com

Re: Converter Standalone 6.0

We are needing to p2v a windows 2003 server. In order to do that we need Converter Standalone 6.0 due to compatibility issues. However, 6.2 appears to be the only version available for download on the vmware site. Is 6.0 still available anywhere?. 0 Kudos. 9 Replies. Hi davene!. VMware...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Docx to PDF Converter 1.0.0.0

With the increase in media formats and their corresponding diversity, the need for ways to achieve better interoperability is also increasing, especially in the context of an ever-growing pool of apps to handle the said media formats. This is where converter apps come into play, and we could say that they’re still here to stay, at least for a while. Docx to PDF Converter will offer users the ability to transfer their Word document data into PDF format, in just a few simple steps.
Computersvmware.com

Convert to local disk

I have a windows server that I would like to virtualise to ESXi which will exist on the same hardware as the server is now, once the server is virtualised. So, I would like virtualise my server to "VMware Infrastructure Virtual Machine", but it asks me for access to ESXi which is non existant... yet.
TechnologyTom's Guide

Best laptop bags in August 2021

The best laptop bags of the year are on sale right now. With back to school sales now in full swing, retailers are offering discounts on the best laptop bags for all of your needs. This includes brands like Adidas, JanSport, SwissGear, and more. So we're curating a list of...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

The best touchscreen laptops in 2021

The best touchscreen laptops have responsive, accurate screens that make swiping and tapping your way through work or play feel natural. Their displays are bright and vibrant, and they're often mounted on a 360-degree hinge that lets them flip over for use as tablets. Touchscreen laptops have improved by leaps...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

IoThing Digital professional Omron G5Q-14 relay board with dual digital inputs

Developers, engineers and makers searching for a professional grade digital input output module and relay board may be interested in the IoThing Digital board soon to be made available via Crowd Supply. Equipped with two high power Omron G5Q-14 relays and two digital input channels based on the Texas Instruments ISO1211. The compact development board allows digital input of both DC and AC signals, not limiting you to a choice of input voltage levels.
Computerslifewire.com

How to Change the Name on an HP Laptop

Whether your legal name has changed or you just want a different handle on an HP laptop, you can use several methods to update your information. Here's how to do it in Windows 10. How Do I Change My Display Name on My HP Laptop?. You have two main options...
Computersmacupdate.com

RAW Converter Ultimate for Mac

RAW Converter Ultimate is a simple, yet powerful tool that can convert your raw photos to common format, such as JPG. It almost supports all the raw formats of the camera. It also gives you the ability to resize your raw photos and save them to jpg, jpeg2000, bmp, gif, png, tiff.
Video Gamesxda-developers

These are the best laptops for playing Fortnite in 2021

Fortnite is one of the most popular games right now, even though it’s been years since Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode was first released. The game is still receiving major updates every few months, most recently featuring cross-overs with Marvel, Halo, Star Wars, and other media. If you’re here, you’re probably looking for the best laptops for the job, and that’s what we’re going to go over.
Technologysoftpedia.com

To Audio Converter

Enables you to convert more than 200 different types of files into a handful of popular audio formats. Batch conversion solution that proves to be very easy to configure. All the To Audio Converter user interaction goes through a simple window where you get to set both the source and destination directories. Note that To Audio Converter can handle entire folders, but you can also load individual audio or video files.
Electronicshifiplus.com

Audio Analogue AAdrive transport and AAdac digital converter

Audio Analogue’s AAdrive CD transport and AAdac digital-to-analogue converter are the latest high-end audio components from the Italian company’s four-strong PureAA line. The Pure AA models are all half-width but robust designs, which combine the company’s twin ideals of making it sound good and look good. The price differential might suggest the AAdrive is in some way the lesser of the two devices, but that’s not the case. In reality, both represent a pinnacle of performance for the brand, and beyond that, both fit well into Audio Analogue’s ever-expanding product portfolio. Come to think of it, the biggest stumbling block the PureAA line might have is that people have welded shut their minds when it comes to audio, and that means the success of the Puccini integrated amplifier might pigeonhole the company as an amp brand.
Electronicsdotesports.com

The best laptop cooling pads of 2021

No laptop shall overheat with a gaming-grade cooling pad. Most gamers agree that it’s possible to build a better PC with the price you pay for any gaming laptop. But laptops offer portability that desktop PCs just don’t have. A gaming laptop packs a case full of hardware inside a tiny chassis and saves you from carrying around a monitor, cables, and a keyboard.
ComputersEyewitness News

Navigating the world of laptop computers

(WFSB) - Technology changes rapidly. "With technology, you understand how fast it's changing," Dr. Chinma Uche of CREC's Academy of Aerospace and Engineering tells us. We have two experts, Dr. Uche, an educator who teaches modern computer science at CREC's Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, and Trent Jones, who sells computers every day at Best Buy.
SoftwareTom's Guide

How to convert HEIC to JPEG

Need to know how to convert HEIC to JPEG? Anyone who owns both an iPhone and a Windows 10 PC may have encountered problems with Apple's HEIC (High Efficiency Image File) format for photos. Not because the format itself is bad — it allows for higher quality than JPEG with smaller file sizes — but because Windows can’t open HEIC photos by default.

Comments / 0

Community Policy