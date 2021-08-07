Cancel
Public Health

FDA possibly getting closer to announcing plan to get COVID boosters to those immunocompromised

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, it is still unclear if and when a booster shot will be needed, since it is unknown how long the vaccines will provide protection.

As of Friday, half of people in the United States are now fully vaccinated. But there’s concern that people who are immunocompromised and who’ve been vaccinated just aren’t getting a strong enough immune response from the vaccine to fully protect them.

[ ALSO READ: Report: Plan for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot could be ready by September ]

“I can guarantee that if I ever got COVID I would not be able to recover. I already have a lung function of 60%. Most people have between 90 and 100,” said Maura Wozniak, who lives with Cystic Fibrosis and has undergone a double lung transplant twice.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown explains how the FDA is getting closer to announcing a plan to get boosters to those who are immunocompromised first.

(Watch Below: Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot may be needed this winter)

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
Followers
Post
Views
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Skipped the Pfizer or Moderna Second Dose, Here's When It's "Too Late"

If you got the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, chances are you're aware that you need two doses to reap the maximum protection from the vaccine. Those who got Moderna were told to wait 28 days between the two shots, and those who got Pfizer were instructed to wait 21 days ideally between their doses. But according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shared with CNN in late June, about one in 10 people are skipping out on their second COVID shot. Now that the Delta variant is spreading around the U.S. and cases are up in nearly all 50 states, you might be wondering if it's too late for you to get fully vaccinated, and now, there's more information on the vaccination timeline.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Reluctant to be vaccinated for COVID-19? Here are six myths you can put to rest

South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme, outlined by the Ministry of Health, had three phases, starting with the most vulnerable population. Phase one included all the frontline healthcare workers. They received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Phase 2 vaccinated people over 60 years old and those in congregate settings. The third and final phase, now under way, covers the remaining South African population.
Medical & BiotechKGET 17

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to receive full FDA approval by Labor Day, report says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may soon be the first to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The New York Times reports that because of the delta variant and the number of surging COVID-19 cases, the FDA accelerated the timeline to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Times, the agency wants to grant full approval by Labor Day.
Medical & Biotech95.3 MNC

Moderna announces booster plans

Moderna says their COVID-19 vaccine remains 93 percent effective through six months, but a third dose will be needed before winter. Thursday, the company said the vaccinated will need the booster shot, which is currently being tested, in part as a response to the rise in breakthrough infections from the Delta variant.
Public Healthstudyfinds.org

Report links Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to case of Bell’s palsy

LONDON — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been one of the leading shots in terms of effectiveness throughout the pandemic. Now, however, a new report warns that the vaccine could leave some people temporarily paralyzed in parts of their face from Bell’s palsy. A 61-year-old man found himself in the emergency...
Public HealthNBC Chicago

FDA Authorizes COVID Antibody Treatment as Preventive After Exposure

People at considerable risk of developing severe COVID-19, including millions of Americans with compromised immune systems, now have the option of receiving a preventive monoclonal antibody treatment if they have been or are at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration’s action on Friday brings...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.

