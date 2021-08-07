FDA possibly getting closer to announcing plan to get COVID boosters to those immunocompromised

As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, it is still unclear if and when a booster shot will be needed, since it is unknown how long the vaccines will provide protection.

As of Friday, half of people in the United States are now fully vaccinated. But there’s concern that people who are immunocompromised and who’ve been vaccinated just aren’t getting a strong enough immune response from the vaccine to fully protect them.

“I can guarantee that if I ever got COVID I would not be able to recover. I already have a lung function of 60%. Most people have between 90 and 100,” said Maura Wozniak, who lives with Cystic Fibrosis and has undergone a double lung transplant twice.

