Eloy Jiménez, as we all know, does not like to DH. He thinks it’s boring. “I like to be in the field because I feel more in the game. I feel more in the game, and I like to talk with the fans and all that,” Jiménez said Tuesday. “When I’m DH, I can’t do anything like that. If you don’t play and you are DHing, sometimes it’s boring. For me, not for other guys. But for me, it’s boring.”