August 5, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Albert Joseph Royster Jr., 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2x); possession of a Schedule IV drug; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.calcasieu.info
