August 5, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

From the Louisiana Office of the Governor – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards praises the Biden administration’s new, 60-day federal moratorium on evictions in areas of the country ravaged by the Delta variant of COVID-19, a move aimed at protecting hundreds of thousands of renters at risk of facing eviction from their homes during a pandemic. Louisiana is currently experiencing the nation’s highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, and Governor Edwards stresses that renters and landlords should not wait until the new moratorium expires before applying for assistance from available financial assistance programs throughout the state.