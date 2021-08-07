Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

August 5, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago

Albert Joseph Royster Jr., 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2x); possession of a Schedule IV drug; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Motorcyclist Killed in I-210 Crash in Lake Charles

Motorcyclist Killed in I-210 Crash in Lake Charles. From Louisiana State Police, Lake Charles, LA – On August 8, 2021, shortly before 11:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 210 near mile marker 12 in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor and Louisiana DOTD Praise U.S. Senate for Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Louisiana Governor and Louisiana DOTD Praise U.S. Senate for Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. From the Louisiana Office of the Governor – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. are commending the Biden Administration and U.S. Senate for passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The bipartisan act allocates $550 billion to the states for infrastructure improvements, and Louisiana is expected to receive $5.8 billion over the next five years.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Praises New Federal Eviction Moratorium

From the Louisiana Office of the Governor – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards praises the Biden administration’s new, 60-day federal moratorium on evictions in areas of the country ravaged by the Delta variant of COVID-19, a move aimed at protecting hundreds of thousands of renters at risk of facing eviction from their homes during a pandemic. Louisiana is currently experiencing the nation’s highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, and Governor Edwards stresses that renters and landlords should not wait until the new moratorium expires before applying for assistance from available financial assistance programs throughout the state.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Federal Prison

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Federal Prison. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that two North Louisiana men each have been sentenced to 10 years in prison by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty for offenses involving drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Releases Statement on Impact of COVID-19 Uptick in the State

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Releases Statement on Impact of COVID-19 Uptick in the State. From the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Baton Rouge, LA – LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack released the following statement regarding the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and the impact it has on Louisiana’s health and economy.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

​7 Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for Utility Wire Thefts

​7 Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for Utility Wire Thefts. After an eight-month investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 7 in connection with utility wire thefts in Southwest Louisiana. During an eight-month investigation starting in December of 2020 up until recently, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Expected to Receive $5.8 Billion from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Today, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the state is expected to receive $5.8 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) over the next five years. The act is currently being considered by the U.S. Senate. Senator Bill Cassidy was instrumental in securing the funds allocated to the state from the $550 billion bipartisan act.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Southwest Louisiana 2021 National Night Out Events

Southwest Louisiana 2021 National Night Out Events. National Night Out is an event held yearly, on the first Tuesday of August to raise community-police awareness in the United States. Many police departments in Southwest Louisiana usually celebrate National Night Out with a variety of events. Unfortunately, many of those events...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash in Westlake

Lake Charles Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash in Westlake. From the Louisiana State Police, Westlake, LA – On July 24, 2021, shortly after 5:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 379 and John Stine Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Paul Thomas of Lake Charles.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Crowley

Louisiana State Police Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Crowley. From the Louisiana State Police, Crowley – Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident involving their department.

