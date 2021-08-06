Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Amid Safety Concerns, South Side Businesses Fear Restrictions Are Keeping Customers Away

By Jessica Guay
Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many restaurant workers in Pittsburgh’s South Side are hoping the area will become safer and more customers will return to the businesses.

To curb violence and overcrowding on the South Side, weekend traffic restrictions continue, and more enforcement efforts could be on the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAimj_0bKUoLvD00

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There are concerns that businesses may end up suffering because of the ongoing violence and restrictions.

“It’s going to hurt businesses,” said the head cook at Pub Chip Shop and Just Good Donuts, whose nickname is “Pirate.”

For the second weekend in a row, Pittsburgh police boosted patrols on the South Side and the Department of Public Safety put traffic restrictions in place on East Carson Street. On Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. from 10th to 18th streets, no parking is allowed, and traffic is one-way traveling eastbound.

Since those safety efforts started on July 30, there have been more violent incidents and fewer customers at some bars and restaurants. Some managers and owners did not want to go on camera but said they noticed business has slowed down.

“It’s so sad because everything all through Carson, everything is so slow, every business that you go into,” said Dora Maykovich, an employee at Tres Rios.

“I think the traffic stuff definitely hurt it a little bit, you got a little bit less car movement,” said Sean Gordon, a cook at Pub Chip Shop and Just Good Donuts.

Some people who work on Carson Street don’t always feel safe walking around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PR6fm_0bKUoLvD00

“I’m not trying to get shot or stabbed just for walking down the street, and just because you have one-way traffic doesn’t mean it can’t happen on the street,” said “Pirate.”

Businesses are left wondering if patrons may be avoiding the South Side.

Watch as Bryant Reed reports:

“Before all of the restrictions, we had a lot of people come not from South Side, and that kind of took a lot of our big business because foot traffic is mainly young kids,” said Maykovich.

City and state officials met on Thursday to continue ongoing discussions about the safety efforts on the South Side. More state agencies could be helping soon.

State Senator Jay Costa said state troopers could end up having a greater presence on the South Side, and liquor control enforcement is planning to crack down on alcohol offenses at businesses with liquor licenses.

“I’ve lived and worked here for a couple of years now, so I hope we can make this place a little bit safer,” said Gordon.

