BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our 2021 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Barren County Trojans lead by head coach Tommy Muse. The Trojans had a disappointing season in 2020 finishing the season at 2-6 and a first-round exit in the Class 6A playoffs with a loss to North Hardin. Barren County is looking to improve with 13 players returning for their senior season including starting QB Jameson Buie.