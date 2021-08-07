Here's What Really Happened Between Peacemaker and Rick Flag in That 'The Suicide Squad' Fight Scene (SPOILERS)

The Suicide Squad is right around the corner, and fans are excited to see what James Gunn can do in the DC universe. The roster of characters alone seems to be receiving great buzz, including John Cena's Peacemaker, who will jump from the big screen to the small screen as part of the new Peacemaker spinoff series for HBO Max. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Cena all about working with Gunn on The Suicide Squad, and during the conversation, the topic of the new series came up, and Cena assured fans it will keep the same level of quality from the anticipated film.