Big Rapids, MI

Varsity Girls Golf Practice Begins on Monday, August 9

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarsity Girls Golf practice will begin on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Moss Ridge Golf Course. Please meet Coach Ingles and Coach Lopez in the pro shop at that time. On Tuesday, practice will be at the same time, then on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we will meet at 3:00 p.m. as Coach Ingles and Coach Lopez will be out of town so I will be covering practice. Please notice that our first CSAA Bronze Jamboree is on Monday, August 16 at Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids at 9:00 a.m. It will be important for us to get off to a good start so we can improve upon last year’s 5th place finish in the conference and the MHSAA Districts!

