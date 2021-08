After an opening run of seven games without a win threatened to condemn Burnley to a return to the Championship, Sean Dyche managed to guide his side to safety and secure Premier League survival for a fifth season in a row. While 39 points and 17th place may have represented Burnley’s lowest tally and final position since returning to the top flight in 2016, they ended up 11 points clear of the drop. Another job done. Ending Liverpool’s home unbeaten run with their first win at Anfield since 1974 was the highlight of an unspectacular campaign.