Preston North End vs Hull City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line ups and ones to watch

By Jack Walker
vavel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season's EFL League One winners Hull City travel across the Pennines to face Preston North End. The two sides experienced polar opposite 2020/21 campaigns; the Tigers eventually strolled to the League One title to return the EFL Championship at the first time of asking, whereas Saturday's hosts finished a slightly-disappointing 13th with Frankie McAvoy in charge for the final eight games.

