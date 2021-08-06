Preston North End vs Hull City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line ups and ones to watch
Last season's EFL League One winners Hull City travel across the Pennines to face Preston North End. The two sides experienced polar opposite 2020/21 campaigns; the Tigers eventually strolled to the League One title to return the EFL Championship at the first time of asking, whereas Saturday's hosts finished a slightly-disappointing 13th with Frankie McAvoy in charge for the final eight games.www.vavel.com
