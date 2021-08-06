Preston North End vs Hull City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line ups and ones to watch

After missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League on the final week of the season and then suffering play-off final heartbreak against Fulham in August 2020, many assumed Brentford had squandered their chance of making it to the big time the year before last. But an inauspicious start to the season was kick-started by the goals of Ivan Toney, as Brentford marched back to the play-off final in style. This time they took their opportunity, as they defeated Swansea at Wembley to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time and cap a remarkable rise for the west London club.