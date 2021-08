With the signings of Carl Starfelt and Osaze Urhoghide made this summer, Celtic could now be turning their attention towards full-backs. At right-back, the Hoops are short of options after both Jeremie Frimpong and Hatem Abd Elhamed departed last season while Jonjoe Kenny’s loan spell has also come to an end. At left-back, neither Greg Taylor nor Boli Bolingoli have managed to nail down the first-team spot during their time at the club.