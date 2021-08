Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will represent Team USA Tuesday as United States Gymnastics looks to repeat as gold medalists in the Tokyo Olympics women’s gymnastics teams final. Led by Biles, the American squad is considered a strong favorite to take home the gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but will face stiff competition from the likes of the Russian Olympic Commission, which took the top spot in qualifying. The U.S. has a long history of fabled units in the team event leading to famous groups like the Magnificent Seven in 1996, the Fierce Five in 2012 and the Final Five in 2016. Biles is the sole returning member of the 2016 team as they try to take home gold again. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event live and delayed.