The Boss’ daughter make her Olympic debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics — and won silver! Here are five facts about longtime equestrian Jessica Springsteen. Jessica Springsteen, daughter of musician Bruce (yes, as in “The Boss”) and Patti Scialfa, headed to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and came home with a silver medal. The equestrian, 29, secured a spot on Team USA’s jumping team ahead of the games on July 23, marking her Olympic debut. The four-member team also included two-time gold medalist McLain Ward, silver medalist Kent Farrington, and gold medalist Laura Kraut.