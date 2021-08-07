Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

From the Spa: August 7 Midlantic-breds in Saratoga stakes

By Joseph Aiello
theracingbiz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“From the Spa” returns to keep you up-to-date on horses bred in the mid-Atlantic racing in Saratoga stakes. In a loaded Saturday card at the Spa which features five stakes races and three grade ones, it is the older horses who are in the spotlight for the 94th running of the Grade I Whitney Stakes. The Whitney is a mile and one eighth race for four year olds and up on the dirt featuring an evenly-matched and accomplished five horse field where any of the runners could realistically find their way into the winner’s circle. The most experienced in the group with twenty-one starts, however, is Knicks Go, the 6/5 morning line favorite who also paces this field in earnings with over four and a half million.

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Rosario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grade#Korea Racing Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G2 Amsterdam Stakes: Jackie’s Warrior

(Jackie’s Warrior wins the G2 Amsterdam at Saratoga / Photo by Adam Coglianese & Courtesy of NYRA) Jackie’s Warrior surged to the front, set fast fractions and closed strong in a gate-to-wire 7 1/4-length victory in Sunday’s Grade 2, $200,000 Amsterdam for 3-year-olds sprinting 6 1/2 furlongs on Saratoga Race Course’s main track.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the Curlin Stakes: Dynamic One

(Dynamic One wins the Curlin Stakes at Saratoga / Photo by Adam Coglianese & Courtesy of NYRA) Dynamic One benefitted from a freshening following his Grade 1 Kentucky Derby appearance, returning off a nearly three-month layoff to go last-to-first in posting a 1 3/4-length win in Friday’s nine-furlong $120,000 Curlin at Saratoga Race Course for 3-year-olds who have not won a graded sweepstakes over a mile in 2021.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

Spa selections 2021: Saratoga picks July 31

Ginger N Rye won the 2017 Smart N Fancy Stakes at Saratoga. Photo by Chelsea Durand/NYRA. In Spa Selections, Saratoga on-site correspondent Joseph Aiello provides Saratoga picks for a handful of key races at Saratoga, including all of the exciting stakes action!. Race 7 – Alw 103000n1x. 1. #2 Invincible...
SportsFrankfort Times

Saratoga Entries, Sunday August 1st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Everesting (L), 119T. Gaffalione4-4-2Saffie Joseph, Jr.2/1. 2Raising Sand (L), 119I. Ortiz, Jr.4-4-10Carlos Martin10/1. 3Camouflaged Kisser (L), 124J. Velazquez5-5-7Keith O'Brien15/1. 4Uncle Mo's Cat (L), 119J. Rosario3-6-6Wayne Potts8/1. 5River Redemption (M), 119B. Hernandez7-5-xNicholas Zito12/1. 6Isabella's Dream , 119D. Cohenx-x-xMatthew O'Connor20/1. 7Chevauchee (M), 119H. Harkiex-x-xJohn Pregman, Jr.30/1. 8a-Not...
Del Mar, CAdmtc.com

Nine Cal-Bred Youngsters Meet in CTBA Stakes Thursday at Del Mar

Young female horses – all of them having first seen light of day in The Golden State – will further their education at Del Mar Thursday afternoon when they match up in the 68th edition of the $100,000 California Thoroughbred Breeders Association Stakes, the feature attraction on an eight-race program.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G2 Jim Dandy Stakes: Essential Quality

(Essential Quality wins the G2 Jim Dandy / Photo by Adam Coglianese & Courtesy of NYRA) In a hard-fought battle to the wire, Essential Quality, the 2-5 favorite, prevailed by a half-length over a tenacious Keepmeinmind to win Saturday’s nine-furlong Grade 2, $600,000 Jim Dandy for 3-year-olds at Saratoga Race Course.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Saratoga Barn Notes: Jesus’ Team Enters Friday’s Alydar Stakes

(Jesus’ Team / Coady Photography) Group 7C Racing Stable’s Jesus’ Team, who has earned three placings in prestigious Grade 1 races, will return to stakes company on Friday as part of an eight-horse field of 4-year-olds and up who have not won a stakes other than state-bred in 2021 in the $120,000 Alydar contested at 1 1/8 miles at Saratoga Race Course.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Stakes: Lexitonian

(Lexitonian pulls upset in G1 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Stakes / Photo by Chelsea Durand & Courtesy of NYRA) Calumet Farm homebred Lexitonian dueled Special Reserve from the top of the stretch and kicked away in the final sixteenth as the 34-1 longshot captured Saturday’s Grade 1, $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt by a half length at Saratoga Race Course.
Monmouth County, NJtheracingbiz.com

FIXED ODDS BETTING COMING TO MONMOUTH PARK

Fixed Odds wagering will be available at Monmouth Park in the coming weeks after Gov. Philip Murphy signed legislation today approving the new bet, with implementation awaiting regulatory approval from the New Jersey Racing Commission and the Division of Gaming Enforcement. Monmouth Park, working in conjunction with BetMakers Technology Group,...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Moretti Will Attempt Repeat in Saratoga’s Birdstone Stakes on Thursday

(Moretti / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Repole Stable and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners’ multiple graded stakes placed Moretti will attempt to defend his title against a talented field of older horses in Thursday’s $120,000 Birdstone, a 1 3/4-mile main-track marathon at Saratoga Race Course. Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Saratoga Results Wednesday August 4th, 2021

3rd-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 21.830, 45.480, 57.740, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.310. Trainer: Thomas Amoss. Winner: CH F, 2, by Will Take Charge-Berncredit. Scratched: I'm So Sorry, Love Unlimited, Landslid, Pout, Sea Pines, Raw Honey, Office Etiquette. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Take...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Casa Creed to Return in G3 Troy Stakes at Saratoga

(Casa Creed / Photo by Holly M. Smith) LRE Racing and JEH Racing Stable’s Casa Creed will seek another triumph against some of the country’s elite turf sprinters in Friday’s 18th running of the G3, $200,000 Troy presented by Horse Racing Ireland at Saratoga Race Course. The 5 ½-furlong turf...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Saratoga Week Ahead: Things to Come at “The Spa”

NYSSS Statue of Liberty and Shine Again: The afternoon’s card will feature the 19th edition of the $150,000 New York Stallion Stakes Series Statue of Liberty for eligible New York-sired 3-year-old fillies at one mile on the turf. The NYSSS Statue of Liberty is slated as Race 5 on the 10-race card that will also feature the $120,000 Shine Again for fillies and mares 4-years-old and up going seven furlongs on the main track. First post is 1:05 p.m. Eastern.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Bing Crosby Stakes: Dr. Schivel

Red Baron’s Barn, Rancho Temescal, William Reeves and partners Dr. Schivel, a 3-year-old taking on seven salty older rivals, made the lead in midstretch, then hung extra tough late to capture the 76th running of the Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes by a neck Saturday at Del Mar. The son...
Saratoga County, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Whitney Stakes Highlight’s Hot Saratoga Weekend

It's the first full August weekend and Saratoga Race Course season is in full stride. The 94th running of the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes on Saturday afternoon highlights a terrific weekend in the SPA City. Few families have done more for the horse racing community, especially in Saratoga, than the Whitney family. Their named stakes race has featured some of the greatest horses in racing history and this weekend may feature others. The Whitney is just one of a full weekend card of awesome Saratoga Race Course action.
Sportsthelines.com

2021 Whitney Stakes: Full Field Breakdown For Saturday’s Big Race At Saratoga

This is excellence personified. Saratoga Race Course both salutes tradition and embraces a new thoroughbred dynamic with back-to-back $1 million races on Saturday afternoon. The well-known Grade I Whitney Stakes produces its 94th running at 1 1/8 miles on dirt and is a win-and-you’re-in proposition to the Nov. 6 Breeders Cup Classic for this field of five. When the starting gate opens, one horse could be a strong favorite in the Whitney Stakes odds.
Petstheracingbiz.com

TOM ALBERTRANI ON OFF TO THE RACES RADIO

Off to the Races Radio returns Saturday, August 7 with a lively program focused on Thoroughbred racing and breeding from Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic, and around the country. The show airs at 10:00 a.m. The weekly radio show, which airs on ESPN Richmond (VA), 106.1 FM and is available everywhere via...
Delaware Statetheracingbiz.com

DELAWARE PARK PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: August 7

Delaware Park has an eight-race card on tap August 7, Post time for the opener is 1:15 p.m., and we’ve got Delaware Park picks. Also, check out Joe’s picks for every Delaware Park race on the Delaware Park simulcast feed!. Joe’s Selections. Race #1 Picks: 6-5-4-3 Race #2 Picks: 4-3-2-5.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Wondrwherecraigis May Show Up in Friday’s Tale of Cat Stakes at Saratoga

Four-time winner Wondrwherecraigis will attempt to secure his first career stakes score in Friday’s eighth running of the $120,000 Tale of the Cat at Saratoga Race Course. Trained by Brittany Russell, Wondrwherecraigis enters the six-furlong sprint for 4-year-olds and up who have not won a graded race in 2021 from a 5 3/4-length optional claiming score on July 18 at Pimlico.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Test Stakes: Bella Sofia

(Bella Sofia wins he G1 Test Stakes at Saratoga / Photo by Chelsea Durand & Courtesy of NYRA) Bella Sofia kicked into gear at the top of the lane and surged to a 4 1/4-length victory in Saturday’s Grade 1, $500,000 Longines Test, a seven-furlong sprint for sophomore fillies at Saratoga Race Course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy