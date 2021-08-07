From the Spa: August 7 Midlantic-breds in Saratoga stakes

“From the Spa” returns to keep you up-to-date on horses bred in the mid-Atlantic racing in Saratoga stakes. In a loaded Saturday card at the Spa which features five stakes races and three grade ones, it is the older horses who are in the spotlight for the 94th running of the Grade I Whitney Stakes. The Whitney is a mile and one eighth race for four year olds and up on the dirt featuring an evenly-matched and accomplished five horse field where any of the runners could realistically find their way into the winner’s circle. The most experienced in the group with twenty-one starts, however, is Knicks Go, the 6/5 morning line favorite who also paces this field in earnings with over four and a half million.