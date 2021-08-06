Cancel
Wisconsin State

For the Record: Most of Wisconsin’s major health care systems requiring staff to get vaccinated

By Naomi Kowles
wglr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — In the past two weeks, an escalating number of major health care systems around Wisconsin have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for their staff. On Sunday’s For the Record, Naomi Kowles is joined by Dane County executive Joe Parisi, Mo Kharbat from SSM Health, and Dr. David Letzer from the Wisconsin Medical Society to discuss the week’s rise in requirements.

