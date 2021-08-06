Cancel
Dallas, TX

6th Straight Day Of Widespread Cancellations, Delays For Spirit Airlines

DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Friday, August 6 marked six days of widespread delays and cancellations for Spirit Airlines.

Traveler Demechia Stein was supposed to be at Disney World celebrating her son’s birthday.

“I booked the flight to come from Houston to go to Orlando and when they cancelled my flight at 2 o’clock this morning I called to update it and I just wanted to know the options,” Stein said. “They automatically booked me to Dallas so I had to drive from Houston all the way here to Dallas just to get canceled as soon as I walked in here. I really want to cry because it’s not about just missing the flight, it’s the disappointment from my children.”

She was waiting in line to learn what her options are.

Michael McLaughlin was in the same situation. Also, learning his flight was cancelled. He said so far, he’s been unable to rebook.

“I was on the phone and internet for nine hours — so they’re letting us down,” McLaughlin said.

The problems with Spirit Airlines began last Sunday and are being attributed to “operational issues” including severe weather, staffing shortages and system outages.

“Its heart wrenching, it’s a terrible experience,” Spirit President and CEO Ted Christie. “And we’re doing our best to make up for that, and I believe we have, so that those people are either where they belong, or in a hotel, or afforded an option to go somewhere else.”

Spirit is offering to double its pay for flight attendants to work extra shifts.

Spirit expects the delays and cancellations to continue through the weekend, but the situation is expected to get better.

Passengers are being asked to check flight status notifications before going to the airport.

Comments / 1

