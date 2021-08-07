Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

Elite Volleyball Tournament

cityofirving.org
 9 days ago

Teens can bump, set and spike their way to victory in this coed volleyball tournament. Two age brackets will be offered – 15U for ages 13-15 and 17U for ages 15-17. This tournament is open to boys and girls, but coed rules will apply. No more than two male players are allowed on the court at one time; both male players must also play opposite positions (front row and back row) on the court. Register your team online; deadline is Aug. 2. For details, contact Destiny Lowery via phone: (972) 910-0702 or email: dlowery@cityofirving.org.

www.cityofirving.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Volleyballlsr7.org

Lee’s Summit West Volleyball Team Earns Elite National Academic Award

The 2020-2021 Lee’s Summit West High School volleyball team received national recognition for its team grade-point average. With a 3.9867 GPA, the LSW team was among just 100 girls high school teams nationwide to earn the Team Academic Honor Roll award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The honor recognizes teams for ranking in the top 20% of team GPAs.
Malvern, ARMalvern Daily Record

Local elite women’s softball team representing Malvern at Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament 2021; CA Crew Women’s C softball team creating noise on the diamond for 2021

MALVERN — The CA Crew women’s C division USSSA softball team will journey to Hempstead County this weekend and compete in the annual Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament—scheduled August 6-8. The Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament has featured well over 100 competitive teams from all over Arkansas, including Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
Cedar Rapids, IASigourney News Review

11 & UNDER A Elite Champions

The Savages 11A U team went 6-0 July 23-25 in Cedar Rapids. They finished the season 14-1 in tournament play, winning three of four tournaments they played, winning Cis Slugfest Nit, Triple Bagger Baseball - Summer Classic and the Iowa USSSA State Tournament Iii. Sigourney is currently ranked No. 1 in Iowa and No. 1 in the nation in the power rankings for their age group division.
TV & Videosequestrianlifemagazine.co.uk

ELITE EVENTING TV

ELITE EVENTING TV OFFERS GLOBAL FIRST FOR EQUESTRIAN AUDIENCE. The team behind the Event Rider Masters series are excited to launch Elite Eventing TV, an innovative new concept that creates a direct link between the passion of the global eventing audience and a tangible stream of financial investment in the sport of eventing. For the first time, a direct connection will be made between the global eventing audience, event sponsors and eventing riders through the creation of the ‘Elite Eventing Premium’ prize fund: in short, an additional prize pot for competitors is topped up every time a viewer purchases live-stream access.
NFLkentuckysportsradio.com

Josh Allen is Ready to be Elite in 2021

One Josh Allen is on his way to becoming Scrooge McDuck diving into pools of money- $258 million worth of money to be exact. The other should be primed for quite the pay-day within the next couple of years despite a disappointing sophomore campaign. You don’t have to convince anyone...
College Sportssportswar.com

For the schools that participate in the elite league is that still

"college football" or is it really more like "pro football?" If it is more like "pro football," then that could eliminate the "need" to phase older players out in order to make room for younger players. Instead, Darwinism is the law of the land where it is the survival of the fittest regardless of age. If there is a mechanism in place to "age out a player," then that could be in violation of federal age discrimination laws. It is why the eligibility rules are based on a specific period of time (i.e. 5 years to play 4 years unless player receives a waiver from the NCAA) instead of by age.
Sportshornetnation.org

Lady Hornet JV Volleyball- Tournament Champions

The Lady Hornet JV Volleyball team battled through the Bronze Bracket and brought the Championship hardware back to Huntsville. The first match with Hempstead was close in all 3 games, but serving from Maddie Elkins sparked a 10 point and a 8 point run to give the Hornets the win. Sharon Holland played a key role in keeping the ball in play on several rallies.( 25-16,14-25,15-13) In the second match, the Lady Hornets overpowered the Lady Bulldogs of North Zulch with power hitting from Katie Vonrosenberg, Cailyn Barton and Aariss McHale.(25-16,25,14).
Footballsportswar.com

True, because Perkins was an elite runner and

Bud Foster foolishly thought he could play Perkins straight up. Once Foster adjusted his defense to account for Perkins, the game changed considerably. Do you think BA could have made the big plays that Perkins made that day? IMO, BA is a very good runner but certainly not an elite runner like Perkins. I have been watching UVa football since the 1970's and have never seen a UVa QB who could make the plays he made that that includes the great Shawn Moore. JMO.
WWEPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Listen to win: All Elite Wrestling

KILT-AM On air- All Elite Wrestling Contest. For the All Elite Wrestling On-Air contest, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, listen between 7:00am (CT) and 5:00pm (CT) for the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the designated caller to get through the station contest line at (713) 572-4610 will win a prize. Up to four (4) total winners will be selected in this contest, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to All Elite Wrestling match at the University of Houston Fertitta Center on August 18, 2021. The approximate retail value of each prize is $100. Otherwise, KILT-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy