Elite Volleyball Tournament
Teens can bump, set and spike their way to victory in this coed volleyball tournament. Two age brackets will be offered – 15U for ages 13-15 and 17U for ages 15-17. This tournament is open to boys and girls, but coed rules will apply. No more than two male players are allowed on the court at one time; both male players must also play opposite positions (front row and back row) on the court. Register your team online; deadline is Aug. 2. For details, contact Destiny Lowery via phone: (972) 910-0702 or email: dlowery@cityofirving.org.www.cityofirving.org
