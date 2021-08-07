Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Chinese Men Top Qualifiers for 10m Platform Diving Final, Jordan Windle Makes History for U.S.

By Mychael Urban
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSetting up what's sure to be a thrilling final in men's 10-meter platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics, China's Cao Yuan and Yang Jian earned the top two spots in Saturday's semifinals, with the ROC's Aleksandr Bondar, Great Britain's Tom Daley, ROC's Victor Minibaev and Aussie Cassiel Rousseau rounding out the top six moving on to the medal round at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Florida State
Cao Yuan
Greg Louganis
Tom Daley
