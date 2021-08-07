Cancel
Indian River, MI

Fire At Indian River Condo Complex Destroys All Units, Several Cars

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aD2JE_0bKUfae700

The Tuscarora Township Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday morning at a condo complex in Indian River.

Fire crews say all eight units at Burt Views Condominiums, along with several cars, were destroyed by the fire.

Fire Chief David Carpenter says Tuscarora Township, along with multiple other departments, used 216,000 gallons of water to put out the flames.

No one was injured, and fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

