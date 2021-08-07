Fire At Indian River Condo Complex Destroys All Units, Several Cars

The Tuscarora Township Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday morning at a condo complex in Indian River.

Fire crews say all eight units at Burt Views Condominiums, along with several cars, were destroyed by the fire.

Fire Chief David Carpenter says Tuscarora Township, along with multiple other departments, used 216,000 gallons of water to put out the flames.

No one was injured, and fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.