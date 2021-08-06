UT Knoxville Advisory Board to Meet August 13
The UT Knoxville Advisory Board will meet at 9 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 13. Agenda items include strategic vision discussion. The meeting will be initiated from Knoxville with all advisory board members participating electronically or by telephone. Interested individuals are encouraged to watch the meeting online. The meeting will be webcast live and archived for later viewing. The full agenda and a link to the webcast are available on the chancellor’s website.news.utk.edu
