AHL realigns playoff structure

We’re probably beating a dead horse at this point, as you’ve all noticed that Kyle Dubas and Sheldon Keefe are fond of bringing in former Soo Greyhounds. That’s cool, and there’s nothing wrong with that. They know these players, got a lot out of these players, and relying on first hand experience rather than scouting sounds like a win to me. So that’s why it’s funny but also good to see another Greyhound come into the organization today…