AHL realigns playoff structure

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have signed goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to a two-year AHL contract and forward Karch Bachman to a one-year AHL contract. Fitzpatrick, 23, enters his fourth professional season. Originally from St. John’s, Newfoundland, the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Fitzpatrick went 2-0-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and one shutout in three games with the AHL’s Utica Comets last season. The St. Louis Blues’ second-round draft choice (59th overall) in 2016, Fitzpatrick played eight other AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage in 2018-19, going 2-3-0 with a 2.66 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.
Comments / 0