NHL

AHL realigns playoff structure

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore American Hockey League teams will make the playoffs this season compared to seasons past after the league realigned its playoff structure. The AHL will now put 23 of 31 teams into the postseason, a move to give more young players a taste of playoff hockey. The AHL’s Board of...

Related
FOX Sports

Lightning's Cooper to coach Canada in Beijing if NHL plays

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — If NHL players are part of next year’s Beijing Olympics, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench. Hockey Canada has announced Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper as the head of its provisional Olympic coaching staff. Three NHL head coaches -- Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Vegas’ Peter DeBoer and the New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz were named assistants.
markerzone.com

TOP 10 RICHEST HOCKEY PLAYERS IN THE WORLD 2021

Robert Blake is a former NHL player and executive. He is now the GM of the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL. Blake, a defender, s the 10th richest hockey player in 2021 with a net worth of $60 million. 9. Nicklas Lidstrom  $60 Million Net Worth. Nicklas Lidstrom,...
NHLchatsports.com

Marlies reach for the stars, sign Curtis Douglas to two-year AHL contract

The Toronto Marlies announced on Tuesday that they had signed 21-year-old centre Curtis Douglas to a two-year AHL contract with the team. Douglas, who is 6’8” according to Elite Prospects, played with the Belleville Senators last year after being an unsigned draft pick out of the OHL. Douglas was originally a fourth round pick of the Dallas Stars in 2018.
NHLtheahl.com

Texas inks Gregoire to AHL deal

The Texas Stars have signed winger Jeremy Gregoire to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season. Gregoire skated in 34 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners in 2020-21, posting three goals and eight assists for 11 points along with a team-best plus-10 rating. The native of Sherbrooke, Que.,...
Cumberland County Sentinel

AHL: Hershey Bears re-sign captain Matt Moulson

The Hershey Bears announced Tuesday that the club re-signed forward Matt Moulson to a one-year AHL contract for the 2021-22 season. The 37-year-old Moulson played two previous season with the Bears, serving as the team’s captain during the 2020-21 season. In 33 games last season he scored 12 goals and added 12 assists, leading the team with six power play goals and helping Hershey finish with the league’s best record.
theahl.com

NHL free agency to fill depth charts in AHL

Whatever your favorite AHL team’s roster needs might be this summer, a deep field of familiar – and available – names can satisfy them. NHL free agency opens Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, and some of the busiest action annually involves filling organizational depth charts with proven talent to both help at the AHL level as well as provide capable NHL recall options. This summer’s list features a deep base of well-known talent for AHL teams and fans.
NHLphillyhockeynow.com

Flyers sign five players to two-way contracts for AHL depth

The Philadelphia Flyers turned out to be minor players in the free-agent market. Chuck Fletcher made most of his moves via trade and only signed Keith Yandle, Martin Jones, and Nate Thompson as free agents. On Wednesday evening, the Flyers announced that they signed five players to two-way contracts. The...
clevelandmonsters.com

Monsters sign Cassels, Greaves and Leblanc to AHL contracts

The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the Monsters signed forward Cole Cassels, goaltender Jet Greaves, and defenseman Olivier Leblanc to AHL contracts. Cassels’ and Leblanc’s contracts are one-year deals for the 2021-22 season while Greaves signed for two seasons with Cleveland. In 31 appearances for the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season, Cassels posted 5-12-17 with 26 penalty minutes and a +6 rating while Leblanc supplied 0-2-2 with 13 penalty minutes and an even rating in 12 appearances for Belleville last year in the first action of his professional career.
NHLchatsports.com

Maple Leafs acquire AHL defenseman Brennan Menell from Minnesota

He’s not Dougie Hamilton, but the Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired the signing rights for right-shot defenseman Brennan Menell from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2022 seventh round pick. The condition on the pick is if Menell plays 30 games with the Leafs, the pick gets transferred. TRADE:...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Jack Kopacka joins the Greyhounds South by signing an AHL deal with the Marlies

We’re probably beating a dead horse at this point, as you’ve all noticed that Kyle Dubas and Sheldon Keefe are fond of bringing in former Soo Greyhounds. That’s cool, and there’s nothing wrong with that. They know these players, got a lot out of these players, and relying on first hand experience rather than scouting sounds like a win to me. So that’s why it’s funny but also good to see another Greyhound come into the organization today…
prohockeyrumors.com

Golden Knights Sign Derrick Pouliot To AHL Contract

A few years ago, Derrick Pouliot was basically a regular on Vancouver’s defense corps but his stock has slipped since then. Now, the 27-year-old has opted to settle for a minor league contract as Henderson, Vegas’ affiliate, announced that they’ve inked him to a one-year deal. It’s a bit surprising...
NHLNHL

Depth Signings Add AHL Success, NHL Experience

Last Wednesday, in addition to signing three free agents for the NHL roster, the Flyers also announced five two-way contract signings, negotiated by hockey operations vice president and assistant general manager Brent Flahr: Ryan Fitzgerald, Gerry Mayhew, Adam Clendening, Nick Seeler and Cooper Zech. The contracts are geared toward boosting...
NHLgocheckers.com

Checkers Sign Evan Fitzpatrick, Karch Bachman to AHL Contracts

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have signed goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to a two-year AHL contract and forward Karch Bachman to a one-year AHL contract. Fitzpatrick, 23, enters his fourth professional season. Originally from St. John’s, Newfoundland, the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Fitzpatrick went 2-0-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and one shutout in three games with the AHL’s Utica Comets last season. The St. Louis Blues’ second-round draft choice (59th overall) in 2016, Fitzpatrick played eight other AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage in 2018-19, going 2-3-0 with a 2.66 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.
LA Kings Insider

Ontario Reign ink three on AHL contracts

The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, have signed forwards Brett Kemp and Nikita Pavlychev, and goaltender John Lethemon to one-year contracts. Kemp, 21, served as an alternate captain for the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) where he registered 31 points (12-19=31) in 23 games, the...
NHLFingerLakes1

AHL announces major changes to Calder Cup format

The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the qualification rules and format for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. A total of 23 teams will qualify for postseason play when the 2021-22 regular season ends on April 24, with five rounds of playoffs leading to the crowning of a Calder Cup champion.
chatsports.com

Texas Returns Josh Melnick on AHL Deal

The Texas Stars have added another player to their forward corps, re-signing Josh Melnick on an AHL deal for the coming year. He is coming off a career year in his second pro season. Melnick was signed by Dallas to a one-year ELC coming out of college and converted to an AHL deal last year.
Buffalo News

Goalie Michael Houser returning to Sabres organization on AHL contract

Michael Houser is returning to the Buffalo Sabres organization following an unprecedented run with the club last season. Houser, a 28-year-old goaltender, signed one-year, American Hockey League contract with the Sabres and Rochester Americans, sources told The Buffalo News. It's likely Houser will begin the year with the Cincinnati Cyclones, who opted to not participate in the 2020-21 ECHL season.
Warren Times Observer

Playoff Time

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Tarp Skunks’ Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League regular-season finale was just about to start Wednesday night, but some of the players had one more item to check off their list before the first pitch. So to show their appreciation for the community support the last...
chatsports.com

AHL Announces 23-Team Playoff Format

From the league that brought you Clear Day rosters, the AHL is now expanding the playoff field to 23 teams in a rather convoluted fashion. All but two clubs in each division will make the playoffs with the top teams receiving byes to the Division Semifinals, while the others must face a play-in round best-of-3 to get to the big show.

