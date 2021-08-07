Skier Gus Kenworthy Is Ready for His 'Swan Song' at the Beijing Winter Olympics
Gus Kenworthy is getting ready for his "third and final Olympics" — with no hesitation about the "final" part of it. The skier, who won Olympic silver for Team USA in slopestyle back in 2014, will, pending qualification, compete for Great Britain next Febuary when the Winter Games are held in Beijing, China. Yes, Great Britain — after two Games, he's opted to use his dual citizenship (his mother is British) to ski for the U.K.people.com
