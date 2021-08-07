Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: LVMPD say 78-year-old woman has been found

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
UPDATE (8/7): Las Vegas police sent out this brief statement: "The missing person was located last night."

No other information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Las Vegas are asking for help from the public finding an elderly woman who they say may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is looking for 78-year-old Alfreda Hayes.

She was last seen on Friday around 12:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of S. 16th, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information regarding Hayes and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Area last seen:

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

