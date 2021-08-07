Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KATC News

Rayne Health and Resource Fair, August 21

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZAOa_0bKUeKpE00

A Health and Resource Fair is coming to Acadia Parish on August 21 at the Rayne Pavillion.

Cutrese Minix, councilwoman for district 1, Families Helping Families, and Rayne Medicine Shoppe will host the event from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

The event will showcase outstanding health and wellness services , they say, and hope to attract hundreds of area residents.

Those in attendance will be able to interact with local exhibitors, receive complimentary screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, enjoy family activities and appreciate excellent giveaways, they say.

The event location is 210 Frog Festival Dr. in Rayne.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadia Parish#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Beaullieu Dog Park set to close on Wednesday

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s PARC Department will close Beaullieu Dog Park, located at 411 W Bluebird Drive in Lafayette, beginning Wednesday, August 11. The Public Works Department will be completing drainage work, hydroseeding bare areas, and putting temporary fencing around the hydro seeded areas.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPSS parents mixed on students returning to school

As COVID cases across Acadiana continue to surge, the Lafayette Parish School Board is requiring that students wear masks when the new school year starts on Thursday. Some parents here in Lafayette Parish agree and disagree with the protocols put in place by the school system. However, parents on both sides of the aisle want what's best for the students.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lake Charles councilwoman dies of COVID complications

A member of the Lake Charles City Council has died of covid, her family says. KPLC is reporting that Councilwoman Mary Morris died Sunday night. The councilwoman's family sent this statement to KPLC: “City Councilwoman Mary Morris died last night at St. Patrick Hospital from complications stemming from the coronavirus. As we continue to notify our family members, we ask for privacy while keeping us in your daily prayers."
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPSS students will be able to ride city buses for free

Starting this weekend, LPSS students will be able to ride Lafayette City buses free of charge. LPSS says that beginning on Saturday, August 14, 2021, all LPSS students will be able to ride the Lafayette City bus free of charge with an LPSS ID. Students are being encouraged to use this transportation whether they are traveling to and from school, extracurricular activities, or even a job.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Help with eviction for Calcasieu Parish - and beyond

Although the federal COVID-19 moratorium on residential evictions has been temporarily reinstated, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department wants to remind residents that they may now seek rental assistance to help ensure they are not evicted when the moratorium is lifted on Oct. 3.
Posted by
KATC News

Silverbacks offer improv classes

Silverbacks Improv Theatre is offering a beginner class. The Improv 1 classes will be on Saturdays from September 25 until October 30. The teacher is Leslie Boudreaux Tidwell, assisted by Haley Anslem. Each class will last from 10 a.m. until noon at Cité des Arts. Students must be at least 16 years of age.
Eunice, LAPosted by
KATC News

Blood drives scheduled for officer

Four blood drives are scheduled next week to support a Eunice Police Officer. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a two-day blood drive to help out on Monday and Tuesday, followed by two more drives hosted by the Eunice Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday.
Posted by
KATC News

NAACP comments on teacher post; LPSS investigating

The Lafayette Parish School System is investigating a social media comment in which it appears that an Ossun Elementary teacher uses the n-word. The comment, which was made on a post about a school supply giveaway on Cameron Street, says that the neighborhood is "'n-word'ville" after dark.
Posted by
KATC News

Governor plans fasting and prayer

Governor John Bel Edwards said he plans to pray and fast during lunch time for the next three days. In a Facebook post, the governor said he and First Lady Donna Edwards will be praying and fasting Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for all health care workes and those affected by COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy