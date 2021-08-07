A special celebration as the Aziza PE&CE Program wraps up summer session
They're ready for school and smiling after a special celebration at the Museum of Industry tonight.
Kids from the Aziza Pe&ce Program wrapped up the summer session with a party and lots of surprises for school.
The program uses fashion, art, music, entertainment, fitness and mentoring to help kids deal with social and emotional learning.
It's been around since 2008 and it runs all year long. Click here for more information.
