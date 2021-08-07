Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Photo exhibition called Peace in Motion: Baltimore Ballet Boys opens in Baltimore

By Kelly Broderick
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2nNa_0bKUeHB300

We visited a ceasefire event on Friday, the opening of a photo exhibition called Peace in Motion: Baltimore Ballet Boys.

It's at the Motor House on North Avenue and showcases photos of Baltimore's male ballet dancers.

14-year-old Edward Lead told us what dancing means to him.

"It disciplines me," he said. "It humbles me, it teaches me how to have respect and I get better and better every day."

The photos are for sale and the exhibition is raising money to provide scholarships to each of the dancers to support their ongoing summer training.

For more information click here .

Comments / 2

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancers#Scholarships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy