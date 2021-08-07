Senator Capito sponsors grant for gas line in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS)– Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is sponsoring a grant to construct a gas pipeline on John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield.

Executive Director of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority (MCECA), John O’Neal, says that Captio is trying to secure funding for the pipeline. According to O’Neal, $3,000,000 is the amount that is needed to complete the project.

Right now, there is no timeline on when the budget will be approved.

MCEDA applied for the grant, and the City of Bluefield hopped on board as well.

“It would benefit residents, but also the goal is to encourage economic development for existing business and to recruit new businesses,” said O’Neal.

The pipeline will start at Route 460 and extend four miles on John F. Nash Boulevard.

O’Neal wants residents to know this process is still in the early stages. A completion date for the project hasn’t been set yet because of the grant process. The city is also in the process of working on projects for Exit 1 off of Interstate 77.