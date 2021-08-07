Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Isolated thunderstorms and cooler temperatures for the weekend

By Cuyler Diggs
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Monsoon will stay somewhat active through the weekend, but most thunderstorms will occur south of Tucson.

Early next week, the weather pattern will shift a little and a better chance of rain will arrive through the middle of next week.

Along with a better chance of rain, we'll see temperatures drop just a few degrees.

Highs will fall back into the mid-90s for most of next week with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Have a great weekend as we look forward to more monsoon action!

Cuyler Diggs

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

City
Tucson, AZ
#Thunderstorms#A Better Chance#Monsoon#Radar
