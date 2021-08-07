Isolated thunderstorms and cooler temperatures for the weekend
Monsoon will stay somewhat active through the weekend, but most thunderstorms will occur south of Tucson.
Early next week, the weather pattern will shift a little and a better chance of rain will arrive through the middle of next week.
Along with a better chance of rain, we'll see temperatures drop just a few degrees.
Highs will fall back into the mid-90s for most of next week with overnight lows in the mid-70s.
Have a great weekend as we look forward to more monsoon action!
Cuyler Diggs
