18-year-old resident admits to shooting off AK-47 airsoft rifle: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On July 26 at 11:21 p.m. a 16-year-old Avon Lake girl reported she and her friends were shot at with a pellet gun in the parking lot of the high school. When officers arrived, they found two carloads of teenagers in the parking lot. An 18-year-old Fairview Park man was in possession of a realistic AK-47 airsoft rifle. He admitted to shooting the weapon at friends and bystanders. The weapon was taken. A report has been forwarded to the city prosecutor for a ruling on criminal charges.