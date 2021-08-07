Cancel
Fairview Park, OH

18-year-old resident admits to shooting off AK-47 airsoft rifle: Fairview Park Police Blotter

By Julie A. Short/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
On July 26 at 11:21 p.m. a 16-year-old Avon Lake girl reported she and her friends were shot at with a pellet gun in the parking lot of the high school. When officers arrived, they found two carloads of teenagers in the parking lot. An 18-year-old Fairview Park man was in possession of a realistic AK-47 airsoft rifle. He admitted to shooting the weapon at friends and bystanders. The weapon was taken. A report has been forwarded to the city prosecutor for a ruling on criminal charges.

