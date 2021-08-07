Gadsden County Schools, Department of Health hold ‘back to health’ school supplies giveaway
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Schools teamed up with the Gadsden County Department of Health and other entities to put together a “back to health” drive Friday. Back-to-school items such as book bags, school supplies, free vaccines and even free school immunization shots were given away to properly prepare families for school to start on Aug. 16 and bring the community together.www.wctv.tv
Comments / 0