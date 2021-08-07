Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden County, FL

Gadsden County Schools, Department of Health hold ‘back to health’ school supplies giveaway

By Brandon Spencer
WCTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Schools teamed up with the Gadsden County Department of Health and other entities to put together a “back to health” drive Friday. Back-to-school items such as book bags, school supplies, free vaccines and even free school immunization shots were given away to properly prepare families for school to start on Aug. 16 and bring the community together.

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Quincy, FL
Gadsden County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
County
Gadsden County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Free School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden pushing to support Florida schools amid DeSantis mask dispute

The White House indicated Tuesday it was looking to support schools that face financial consequences for defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) ban on mask mandates. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was looking to support schools that "do the right thing" when it comes to masking, saying school leaders in Florida have shown "courage" and "boldness."
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy