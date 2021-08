In his time with the Brooklyn Nets, Michigan product Caris LeVert cemented himself as a player who will be playing in the league for a very long time. When the Nets drafted him with the 16th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, it took a sacrifice in the form of Thaddeus Young. Nets GM Sean Marks took a risk when making that trade with the Indiana Pacers to acquire LeVert, but it proved to be a solid move.