The first week of August is a big one in baseball. It kicks off the stretch run in earnest, as the standings take shape and the playoff implications for games become clearer. Rivalry matchups start to mean a little more. Winning and losing streaks have a more decisive impact on the status of October hopefuls. And with the Trade Deadline in the past, contenders' key acquisitions are starting to make a big impact for their new clubs in the playoff push -- and in the MLB.com Power Rankings.