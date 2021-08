Mize (6-5) allowed one unearned run on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts over seven innings in Thursday's win over the Orioles. The rookie righty turned in his longest outing in nearly two months, holding the Orioles off the board until the seventh inning when a throwing error by Akil Baddoo allowed Baltimore's lone run to score. It was Mize's first quality start in five July appearances and the first during that stretch in which he was able to complete five-plus innings. The strikeout numbers are underwhelming -- just 87 in 111 innings -- but Mize owns a rock-solid 3.41 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in his 20 starts this season. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Red Sox at home in his next start.