Sioux Falls, SD

‘Will this be the year we break a billion dollars?’ Sioux Falls building permits continue to surge in 2021

By Bridget Bennett
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halfway through 2021 and the City of Sioux Falls is already fast approaching last year’s record-breaking building permit totals. Amazon’s $200 million permit in December pushed the city’s building permit total over $900 million in 2020, shattering the previous $786 million record set in 2018. Now city officials say that new record may not last long.

