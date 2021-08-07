Cancel
Chris Cuomo goes on vacation as scandal swirls around the CNN anchor and his brother

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Cuomo began an apparently pre-planned vacation from his CNN show Friday — as he faces flack for failing to mention his brother’s sexual harassment scandal on air. Even with fill-in Michael Smerconish in the host’s seat on Friday, “Cuomo Prime Time” avoided any discussion of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and instead spent the hour discussing COVID-19 vaccinations, Britney Spears’ conservatorship and other topics.

