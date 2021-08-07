Overwhelmed South Florida Hospitals Seeing Younger COVID Patients

View more in
Florida State
Florida State|Florida Times-Union
Florida COVID hospitalization records continue to fall as Jacksonville patient numbers rise
As Jacksonville-area hospitals continued to admit and treat new COVID-19 patients, the state on Thursday hit another all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations — 12,888 — or 480 more coronavirus patients than the day before, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The same day, Wolfson Children's Hospital...
Stanislaus County, CA|Modesto Bee
Modesto hospital sees patients with ‘breakthrough’ COVID illness as surge ramps up
COVID-19 is again surging in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, sending patients to hospitals in Stanislaus County with symptoms of fever and trouble breathing. In contrast to previous surges, more young adults are being admitted. Most are people with no vaccine protection against the coronavirus, but some are “breakthrough” cases in people who are vaccinated, a hospital medical director said.
Florida State|tribuneledgernews.com
COVID-19 cases are rising again in South Florida. See the latest trends
Florida has seen cases increase rapidly in recent weeks. These graphics show seven-day averages for Miami-Dade, Broward, Manatee and Monroe counties from the beginning of the pandemic through July 22. Data used in these graphs were collected by the Florida Department of Health and published by USA Facts, a non-partisan...
Florida State|Posted byThe Hill
Florida children's hospitals see pediatric COVID-19 cases soar
The number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations among children is rising in Florida as the state faces a surge in cases due in part to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, 46 pediatric patients were admitted to Florida hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing...
Public Health|Posted byThe Independent
Arkansas children’s hospitals see record number of Covid patients
Children’s hospitals in Arkansas are seeing a record increase in the number of young people being admitted for coronavirus as the state struggles with a surge due to the Delta variant. Two hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale told CNN that 24 paediatric patients were hospitalised with Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Miami, FL|Posted byhillcountrynews
‘It just went boom.’ ICUs are being overwhelmed with younger — and sicker — patients
Inside a COVID-only intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, all eight beds are filled with patients. Six of the eight patients are younger than 50 years old. None …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our...
Health Services|NBC Miami
Memorial Healthcare Seeing Hundreds of COVID-19 Patients Across Hospital System
Memorial Healthcare System is seeing hundreds of patients with COVID-19 across its hospital system, officials said Friday. Memorial saw 420 patients with COVID-19 on Friday, with 55 of them in the ICU, Chief of Critical Care Medicine Dr. Aharon Sareli said in a news briefing. Eighty percent of those hospitalized with the most severe cases of COVID-19 cases are on ventilators.
Miami, FL|WSVN-TV
‘Patients are coming in younger, sicker’: Memorial Regional Hospital workers explain frustrations with rising COVID cases
MIAMI (WSVN) - As hospitalizations for COVID-19 surge across the state, some healthcare systems are running out of room for patients. As of Thursday, 13,427 COVID patients have been hospitalized as the state reported 20,133 cases of the virus and 84 additional deaths. Healthcare workers at Memorial Regional Hospital expressed...
Florida State|WPBF News 25
Florida seeing record hospitalizations
Fla. — Over the weekend Florida set a new grim record for the most COVID hospitalizations. Marc Lotter with Florida Hospital Association says this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it is hitting a different demographic. “Last summer we saw cases increase from about 2000 to over 10,000...
Sarasota, FL|fox13news.com
Sarasota hospitals see influx of COVID-19 patients, including children
SARASOTA, Fla. - Doctors Hospital of Sarasota was the first in Florida to diagnose and treat a COVID-19 patient and more than a year later, the staff continues to care for patients. "Staff are working hard," shared chief nursing officer Dr. Todd Haner. "They’re tired but they’re in there for...
Cleveland, OH|cleveland19.com
Southwest General Hospital in Middleburg Heights sees spike in COVID-19 patients
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unfortunately COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon, according to Marti Bauschka, the chief nursing officer at Southwest General Hospital. “I think there will always be some variant that we’re experiencing with it,” said Bauschka. Back in early June, Southwest General had zero patients with COVID-19 in...
Topeka, KS|KSNT
Topeka hospital sees highest number of COVID patients since months ago
TOPEKA (KSNT) — The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus saw 16 COVID patients on August 3. That’s the most the hospital has seen in months. The increase of patients is due to the highly contagious Delta variant, which is spreading rapidly across Kansas. Out of all of the patients within the last couple of months, 80 percent of them were unvaccinated. Kansas City hospitals are reporting they saw four times as many COVID patients in July versus the month of June. Topeka is falling in line with those numbers as well.
Florida State|cbslocal.com
Facing South Florida: COVID Summer Surge
Florida is leading the nation in COVID cases, and hospitalizations. Most people are aware of that, but Gov. Ron DeSantis this past week instead seemed unaware, choosing to use the summer surge as a political opportunity to attack President Joe Biden. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has pleaded with the...
Alachua County, FL|Gainesville.com
Alachua County hospitals are still seeing rising numbers of COVID-19 patients
Local hospitals are continuing to feel the pressure of the latest COVID-19 surge in Alachua County and around the state, according to officials and data. The Alachua County online COVID-19 dashboard reported Monday morning a total of 396 adult and 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the county. Of the adults, 142 were in the ICU, and 52 were on ventilators.
Women's Health|Posted byThe Independent
Florida mother dies from Covid-19 days after giving birth
A Florida woman who gave birth while fighting coronavirus has tragically died a few days after her child was born, according to reports. Kristen McMullen, 30, developed symptoms of the novel virus three weeks before her baby was due, her family have said. Ms McMullen was reportedly hospitalised in Melbourne...
Pittsburgh, PA|cbslocal.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations At UPMC Children’s Almost Doubles In Days
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a matter of days, the number of kids hospitalized with COVID at UPMC Children’s has nearly doubled. That’s why doctors are urging everyone to wear a mask and get the vaccine if they’re eligible, to keep those numbers down as kids head back to school in the next few weeks.
Orange County, CA|Posted byCBS LA
Exclusive: 14-Year-Old Orange County Boy Hospitalized For COVID-19 Psychosis
ORANGE (CBSLA) — After 15 members of one Orange County family came down with COVID-19 in mid-June — contracted they believe at an indoor birthday party — the youngest of the group is still suffering aftereffects, even after recovering from the virus itself. August 2021. (Credit: family photo) 14-year-old Daniel Salinas developed COVID-19 psychosis, his family told CBSLA Sunday. It is a condition that can cause psychiatric symptoms, including hallucinations, in some COVID-19 patients after other symptoms have abated. Salinas’ mother, Wilma Singh, said shortly after her son recovered from COVID-19, she began to notice his behavior change. On Aug. 1, her son...
Public Health|cbslocal.com
COVID Vaccine Or Negative Test Required For Hospital Visitors Beginning Wednesday
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beginning Wednesday, visitors at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities or intermediate care facilities in California will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID- 19 test. The requirement was part of a state Public Health Officer Order issued on Aug. 5 that...
Florida State|cbslocal.com
