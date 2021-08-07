Cancel
Florida State

Overwhelmed South Florida Hospitals Seeing Younger COVID Patients

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Stanislaus County, CAModesto Bee

Modesto hospital sees patients with ‘breakthrough’ COVID illness as surge ramps up

COVID-19 is again surging in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, sending patients to hospitals in Stanislaus County with symptoms of fever and trouble breathing. In contrast to previous surges, more young adults are being admitted. Most are people with no vaccine protection against the coronavirus, but some are “breakthrough” cases in people who are vaccinated, a hospital medical director said.
Florida Statetribuneledgernews.com

COVID-19 cases are rising again in South Florida. See the latest trends

Florida has seen cases increase rapidly in recent weeks. These graphics show seven-day averages for Miami-Dade, Broward, Manatee and Monroe counties from the beginning of the pandemic through July 22. Data used in these graphs were collected by the Florida Department of Health and published by USA Facts, a non-partisan...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida children's hospitals see pediatric COVID-19 cases soar

The number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations among children is rising in Florida as the state faces a surge in cases due in part to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, 46 pediatric patients were admitted to Florida hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing...
Health ServicesNBC Miami

Memorial Healthcare Seeing Hundreds of COVID-19 Patients Across Hospital System

Memorial Healthcare System is seeing hundreds of patients with COVID-19 across its hospital system, officials said Friday. Memorial saw 420 patients with COVID-19 on Friday, with 55 of them in the ICU, Chief of Critical Care Medicine Dr. Aharon Sareli said in a news briefing. Eighty percent of those hospitalized with the most severe cases of COVID-19 cases are on ventilators.
Florida StateWPBF News 25

Florida seeing record hospitalizations

Fla. — Over the weekend Florida set a new grim record for the most COVID hospitalizations. Marc Lotter with Florida Hospital Association says this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it is hitting a different demographic. “Last summer we saw cases increase from about 2000 to over 10,000...
Topeka, KSKSNT

Topeka hospital sees highest number of COVID patients since months ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus saw 16 COVID patients on August 3. That’s the most the hospital has seen in months. The increase of patients is due to the highly contagious Delta variant, which is spreading rapidly across Kansas. Out of all of the patients within the last couple of months, 80 percent of them were unvaccinated. Kansas City hospitals are reporting they saw four times as many COVID patients in July versus the month of June. Topeka is falling in line with those numbers as well.
Florida Statecbslocal.com

Facing South Florida: COVID Summer Surge

Florida is leading the nation in COVID cases, and hospitalizations. Most people are aware of that, but Gov. Ron DeSantis this past week instead seemed unaware, choosing to use the summer surge as a political opportunity to attack President Joe Biden. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has pleaded with the...
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

Alachua County hospitals are still seeing rising numbers of COVID-19 patients

Local hospitals are continuing to feel the pressure of the latest COVID-19 surge in Alachua County and around the state, according to officials and data. The Alachua County online COVID-19 dashboard reported Monday morning a total of 396 adult and 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the county. Of the adults, 142 were in the ICU, and 52 were on ventilators.
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Exclusive: 14-Year-Old Orange County Boy Hospitalized For COVID-19 Psychosis

ORANGE (CBSLA) — After 15 members of one Orange County family came down with COVID-19 in mid-June — contracted they believe at an indoor birthday party — the youngest of the group is still suffering aftereffects, even after recovering from the virus itself. August 2021. (Credit: family photo) 14-year-old Daniel Salinas developed COVID-19 psychosis, his family told CBSLA Sunday. It is a condition that can cause psychiatric symptoms, including hallucinations, in some COVID-19 patients after other symptoms have abated. Salinas’ mother, Wilma Singh, said shortly after her son recovered from COVID-19, she began to notice his behavior change. On Aug. 1, her son...
Florida Statecbslocal.com

Facing South Florida: Miami Beach Police Brutality

Five Miami Beach police officers were charged with misdemeanor battery after beating two men during an arrest last month. Video of the incident was released this past week. Jim DeFede and his guests, two prominent community activists, discussed the disturbing video and the need for more to be done in the case.

