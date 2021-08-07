Overwhelmed South Florida Hospitals Seeing Younger COVID Patients

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus saw 16 COVID patients on August 3. That’s the most the hospital has seen in months. The increase of patients is due to the highly contagious Delta variant, which is spreading rapidly across Kansas. Out of all of the patients within the last couple of months, 80 percent of them were unvaccinated. Kansas City hospitals are reporting they saw four times as many COVID patients in July versus the month of June. Topeka is falling in line with those numbers as well.