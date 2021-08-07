Latest Videos

Yandy Smith’s issues with Infinity Gilyard began while Mendeecees Harris was in prison. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the current season, Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have joined the cast. The couple is still trying to get adjusted now that Mendeecees is no longer in prison. So since they wanted to start a new chapter in their lives, they decided it would be best to move to Atlanta. This was also something they felt would be great for their children.