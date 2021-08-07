Cancel
Kansas City, MO

KCPS to require COVID-19 vaccine, virus testing for teachers

By Kari Williams
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools teachers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, the district confirmed Friday.

Staff are being asked to receive their first vaccine dose – or only, if they opt for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine – by Aug. 23, the first day of school, according to a district spokesperson.

Free COVID-19 testing is offered at all schools within the district.

Earlier this week, Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) requested that Gov. Mike Parson call a special session to address businesses implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

However, employment experts have told KSHB 41 News that workplaces are within their rights to require the shots.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

