I’ll get right to it so you’re not left wondering what the headline means. The Cubs defeated the Rockies 3-2 Wednesday evening at Coors Field. It was the 38th time a Cubs team had won in that venue — but just the second that any Cubs team had defeated the Rockies at Coors Field scoring three or fewer runs. The other? July 19, 2013, and that was almost as anonymous a Cubs bunch as the current squad. I actually encourage you to click on that boxscore link because there were more current Cubs on that 2013 Rockies team (one) than there were on the Cubs club that won the game Wednesday night.