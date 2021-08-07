Jalen Duren, No. 1 recruit for the Class of 2022, commits to Memphis Tigers

Penny Hardaway does it again.

Jalen Duren, the No. 1 recruit for the Class of 2022 committed to Memphis Friday, choosing the Tigers over Kentucky, Miami and the NBA G League.

Duren has reclassified to the Class of 2021 so he will take the court this fall for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-10 big man would have likely commanded a seven-figure salary had he opted for the G League, but money was not the motivating factor; getting best prepared for the NBA was. Clearly, Duren believes Hardaway is the man to do just that.

Now the attention turns to the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2022, Emoni Bates. He is also expected to reclassify, and has Memphis in his Top 4 along with Oregon, Michigan State and the G League.