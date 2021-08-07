Polamalu cleared, will attend Hall of Fame induction

CANTON, Ohio — Opposing NFL teams couldn’t stop Troy Polamalu during his playing career. Neither, apparently, can COVID-19 after it, according to our news partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Polamalu tested positive for the virus a week ago, putting his participation in his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night into question.

According to sources, Polamalu has been cleared by doctors to travel and will board a flight here to take part in the festivities Saturday night.

That’s a big relief to Steelers fans, who have shown up in Canton to watch as five of the organization’s former members go into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

Polamalu will be joined on Saturday by former safety Donnie Shell and head coach Bill Cowher.

Sunday, guard Alan Faneca and scout Bill Nunn Jr. will be inducted, as well.