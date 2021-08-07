Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Polamalu cleared, will attend Hall of Fame induction

By Dale Lolley
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZJjK_0bKUcKby00

CANTON, Ohio — Opposing NFL teams couldn’t stop Troy Polamalu during his playing career. Neither, apparently, can COVID-19 after it, according to our news partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Polamalu tested positive for the virus a week ago, putting his participation in his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night into question.

According to sources, Polamalu has been cleared by doctors to travel and will board a flight here to take part in the festivities Saturday night.

That’s a big relief to Steelers fans, who have shown up in Canton to watch as five of the organization’s former members go into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

Polamalu will be joined on Saturday by former safety Donnie Shell and head coach Bill Cowher.

Sunday, guard Alan Faneca and scout Bill Nunn Jr. will be inducted, as well.

Comments / 1

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Shell
Person
Alan Faneca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dk Pittsburgh Sports#Steelers#The Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Watch Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Bill Cowher’s Hall of Fame speeches

The Pittsburgh Steelers were more than well represented on Saturday in Canton, OH when the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially inducted the class of 2020. For the black and gold, those individuals who were inducted were:. Safety Donnie Shell. Safety Troy Polamalu. Coach Bill Cowher. There was a huge...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Dive inside the life of a Hall of Famer with the book “Polamalu”

What a weekend for the Pittsburgh Steelers! After kicking off the Hall of Fame activities with a 16-3 win in their preseason game over the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise saw five people inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in players Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu, and Alan Faneca along with head coach Bill Cowher and the legendary Bill Nunn.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Hall of Fame class has something for everybody

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — From bone-rattling tacklers Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Cliff Harris to hard-charging runner Edgerrin James to the pass-catching brilliance of Isaac Bruce and Harold Carmichael, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 has something for everyone. Add in blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim...
NFLESPN

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu recovered from coronavirus, at Hall of Fame induction

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.
NFLsteelers.com

Troy: 'I love football'

That is something that has been uttered time and time again by Troy Polamalu's teammates, coaches, and even those who faced the challenge of playing against him. And on Saturday night, on one of the biggest stages in pro football, everyone saw "Troy being Troy." And best of all, everyone...
NFLSteelers Depot

Minkah Fitzpatrick Inspired By Comparisons To Troy Polamalu, Watching Enshrinement

The Hall of Fame is reserved for the sorts of players whom the next generation or two of stars at their position will say in an interview that they grew up watching, and as their career developed began studying. These men who enter the Hall are some of the greatest to play the game, and helped define the era in which they played.
NFLNewsday

Class of 2020 finally enshrined in Hall of Fame

Add in blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim Covert, Steel Curtain stalwart safety Donnie Shell and such as leaders as former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson. They all entered the Hall Saturday night, a year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet just as...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Troy Polamalu Proclaims ‘I Love Football’ as Tone of Hall of Fame Speech

Canton, Ohio – Troy Polamalu’s speech was the most improbable of Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This was not in any way due to there being any question of his qualifications or candidacy, but because he took the stage less than two weeks from being diagnosed with COVID-19. After surprising everyone at that morning’s parade and it being announced he had now tested negative and would be able to deliver his speech in person.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowher On Roethlisberger In 2021: ‘I Would Be Very Surprised If He Didn’t Have a Great Year This Year’

As a whole, most major media analysts believe 2021 will be a down season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is now in his 18th NFL season. On Tuesday, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who is doing media sessions ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in less than a month from now, was asked about his outlook for Roethlisberger in 2021 and especially on the heels of many expecting the veteran quarterback to have a down season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy