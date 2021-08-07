COVID-19 a concern among Fort Bend ISD parents, students

As your Education Station , we are talking to local school leaders about what they’re doing to keep students safe ahead of the new school year.

We talked with Fort Bend ISD’s Acting Superintendent Diana Sayavedra about their plans including the possibility of enforcing a mask mandate and remote learning.

FBISD students go back to school Aug. 11.

Sayavedra said they’re ready to welcome back all students to in person learning.

However, as COVID-19 continue to surge, many parents want to know what is going to be done to stop the spread of the virus.

“I think every parent, they are worried about these cases," said Cahreem Mustafa, mother of a FBISD student.

“I’m hoping that kids, more kids can wear masks, but I know it’s up to the district or up to the state," said Casey Davis, another parent.

This year FBISD will not be enforcing a mask mandate throughout its 83 campuses.

“We’re strongly encouraging all of our adults and our children to be sent to school with masks," Sayavedra said.

She said they’re following Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans districts from mandating masks.

“It’s important for us to respect the choices of our families, and I think that’s an important factor in this particular situation,” Sayavedra said.

Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II plans to go against the governor’s order next week.

“What I plan to do is bring back a mask mandate for ratification at our next board meeting," he said.

Sayavedra acknowledges kids between 5 and 11 years old and those 12 and older who are eligible for the shot but remain unvaccinated are most at risk.

She wants to reassure parents their health and safety protocols will keep students safe.

“We are prepped and ready to pivot should we have to do that should there be a significant outbreak,” Sayavedra said.

Some parents like Davis will continue to do their part to protect their children from COVID-19.

“My son, he will keep it on at all times and I will be pushing that throughout the school year," Davis said.

Sayavedra admits there will be positive cases in the district. They plan to notify parents when they happen.