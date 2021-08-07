Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals top Royals, 4-2

By Ryan Landreth
Royals Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals beat the Royals, 4-2. It was a pretty uninteresting baseball game. We had to listen to Steve Physioc and it took more than three hours to complete, so I guess you could say it was more painful than anything else. St. Louis jumped on Mike Minor, who Dayton...

www.royalsreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Nick Pratto
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Steve Physioc
Person
Jackson Kowar
Person
Dayton Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Baseball Games#Cardinals#Facing Mike Minor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBFrankfort Times

Lynch, 4 relievers lead Royals to 3-2 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double Thursday night that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory. Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the...
MLBWRAL

Arenado, Carpenter, Molina lead Cards past Royals 5-2

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado homered, pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter delivered a tiebreaking double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday night. Yadier Molina had an early two-run single for the Cardinals (55-55), who reached .500 for the 21st time this season. They have won 16 of their last 22 against Kansas City.
MLBchatsports.com

Rookie shuts down Royals, 4-0

Well. At least it was a quick game. The story of this game was rookie Alek Manoah. His slider was among the filthiest pitches I had ever seen and he had command of it both inside and outside of the strike zone. The Royals just never really had a chance in this one. Manoah didn’t earn as many strikeouts as would normally be expected from him but the Royals absolutely could not square him up and I don’t think I can blame them. Manoah pitched seven innings and allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out four.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/4): Royals roll, Cardinals fall

(KMAland) -- The Royals rolled past the White Sox while the Cardinals dropped to the Braves on Wednesday. Royals (46-60): The Royals went deep four times in a 9-1 win over their AL Central foe. Salvador Perez, Ryan O'Hearn, Edward Olivares and Michael A. Taylor contributed the homers, driving in two, three, one and one run, respectively. Taylor also doubled while Whit Merrifield drove in one run on three hits. Carlos Hernandez got the win, tossing five innings of two-hit baseball. He also struck out six.
MLBatlantanews.net

Adam Wainwright, struggling Cardinals face Royals

The reeling St. Louis Cardinals will try to revive their fading playoff hopes when they host the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. The Cardinals fell two games below .500 while suffering a messy three-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. "You have competition, and if you lose,...
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

Royals pitcher Jake Brentz prepares for St. Louis homecoming against Cardinals

ST. LOUIS- A little more than eight years after the former Parkway South pitcher-outfielder signed his first professional contract, Jake Brentz is ready to play in the stadium where he once sat as a season ticket-holder. But he’ll be doing it for the first time, and doing it for the visiting team when the Kansas City Royals start a weekend series at Busch Stadium Friday night against the Cardinals.
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should play better against the Kansas City Royals

The big news of the St. Louis Cardinals’ upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals is the return of former manager (and former Cardinals catcher) Mike Matheny. That should be interesting. Matheny was a catcher for the Cardinals for five seasons and was held in high regard for his defense and just general toughness. He is credited for being a mentor to the Cardinals current catcher Yadier Molina. When Tony La Russa retired after the 2011 season (before he un-retired in 2021), the Cardinals chose Matheny as their managerial replacement. Matheny took over in 2012 in his first managerial role and held onto the job for almost seven seasons before being let go in the middle of the 2018 campaign (two seasons later than some people might have hoped). He was hired by the Royals in 2020 and will make his first return to Busch Stadium since his canning.
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

Carpenter delivers key pinch hit, Cardinals beat Royals again, 5-2

With the game tied 2-2 in the fourth inning, the Cardinals went to their bench early and Matt Carpenter delivered on Saturday night. The veteran pinch hitter smacked a double to right to Paul DeJong with the go ahead run. The Redbirds then added on to beat Kansas City for the second straight game, 5-2.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Royals squeak by Cardinals after lengthy rain delay

Nicky Lopez hit the game-winning single in the ninth inning to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals past the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 Sunday. Lopez drove in Jarrod Dyson shortly after a 2-hour, 10-minute rain delay interrupted the ninth. Hunter Dozier went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored...
MLBRoyals Review

KC still can’t figure out strike zone, loses 5-2

I think most of us knew how this game was going to go after the first inning. The Royals forced Kwang-hyun Kim to throw 21 pitches but only seven were in the strike zone. The Royals got only one walk out of it because they were swinging at everything. Meanwhile,...
MLBRoyals Review

Ugly, rainy game somehow ends with a Royals win

Not the prettiest game ever between these two cross-state rivals but nearly 6 hours after first pitch, the Royals get the win. In the battle of the lefties, the young Bubic outperforms the veteran Jon Lester. Of course the day didn’t start out well for Bubic. On the second pitch of the game, rookie Dylan Carlson drove a long shot over the centerfield wall for the early Cardinals 1-0 lead. Bubic bounced back to limit the early damage.
MLBRoyals Review

New York Yankees Series Preview: They’re making their charge with some reinforcements

Before the deadline, the Yankees had a ridiculous lineup on paper. And while it produced a bunch of runs sometimes, it just wasn’t always working. They weren’t left-handed enough for their stadium and they were just way too station to station, lacking athleticism. The power was great, but when it was neutralized, they were essentially held down pretty easily. They went out and did some work to pick up Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo to add some lefty punch and things have looked better. Of course, they’ve been fighting COVID-19 all season long and they’re currently missing Rizzo, Gary Sanchez, Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery. It’s been that way for chunks of the season all year long for the Yankees. They’re definitely making a push now, though, and have given themselves a shot at the postseason that it sort of didn’t feel like they had before.
MLBRoyals Review

Royals TV viewership down slightly from 2019, amid larger MLB ratings drop

Baseball is back for a full-season this year, but the television viewers have not quite returned, according to a report from Maury Brown at Forbes. He analyzed television ratings from the first-half of the MLB season and found that while ratings are up 2 percent from last year’s 60-game shortened season, they’re still down 12 percent from the last full baseball season in 2019. All but six teams (not including Toronto, which is not included in Nielsen ratings) have suffered a ratings decline from 2019 this year, including the Royals, who are down about 2 percent from the last full MLB season.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 8/10

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBRoyals Review

Royals vs. Yankees Tuesday game thread

The Royals and Yankees played a wild one last night with New York becoming the firs team to win after blowing four saves. Maybe they have a few more blown saves in them tonight?. Journeyman left-hander Nestor Cortes, Jr. goes for the Yanks, and he has been surprisingly effective this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy