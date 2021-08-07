Cardinals top Royals, 4-2

Before the deadline, the Yankees had a ridiculous lineup on paper. And while it produced a bunch of runs sometimes, it just wasn’t always working. They weren’t left-handed enough for their stadium and they were just way too station to station, lacking athleticism. The power was great, but when it was neutralized, they were essentially held down pretty easily. They went out and did some work to pick up Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo to add some lefty punch and things have looked better. Of course, they’ve been fighting COVID-19 all season long and they’re currently missing Rizzo, Gary Sanchez, Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery. It’s been that way for chunks of the season all year long for the Yankees. They’re definitely making a push now, though, and have given themselves a shot at the postseason that it sort of didn’t feel like they had before.
