Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Female Filmmakers in Focus: ‘Bring Your Own Brigade’ Director Lucy Walker on Her New Documentary

By Marya Gates
AOL Moviefone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, director Lucy Walker discusses her newest documentary about wildfires in California: ‘Bring Your Own Brigade,’ and explains how the work of Agnès Varda inspired her own filmmaking. Bring Your Own Brigade - directed by Lucy Walker. Born and raised in London, England, Lucy Walker directed theater in high...

www.moviefone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agnès Varda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Sundance Film Festival#Academy Awards#Oxford University#A Fulbright Scholarship#New York University#Graduate Film Program#Mfa#Amish#Moviefone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Fireboys’ and ‘Bring Your Own Brigade’ offer different perspectives on California wildfires

With wildland fires growing more numerous and destructive in recent years, it was inevitable that documentaries about the terrible (but also terribly cinematic) conflagrations would multiply as well. Especially in California, movie capital and seemingly the hottest spot in North America with each succeeding summer. Last year, Ron Howard’s “Rebuilding...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
Pamela Hazelton

Blind Filmmaker Seeks To Bring Feature Film To SWFL

Comic panel and covers from the Fright Unseen Launch Pack by Joseph M. MonksFright Unseen Productions. CAPE CORAL, FL—Joe Monks has been in the publishing game a long time. The director, who began selling horror stories professionally at age 16, co-created the cult horror comic Cry For Dawn, released The Night Terrors (with legendary artist and frequent Stephen King collaborator Bernie Wrightson), and after losing his eyesight in 2002, began writing screenplays—scoring an option in ‘03. Firmly entrenched in Cape Coral, Monks has a new horror franchise, one he’s hoping will bring another feature film project to the area.
California Statekalw.org

One Planet: New Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade' Examines The Root Causes Of California Wildfires

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Lucy Walker will discuss 'Bring Your Own Brigade,' a documentary about why wildfires have become so ferocious. Walker’s team was with firefighters in November 2018 as the Camp and Woolsey fires took 88 lives and destroyed thousands of structures in Malibu and Paradise, California. The film focuses on the climate crisis, logging, indigenous communities who managed the environment using prescribed burns, development, and more. What will it take to mitigate the catastrophic devastation caused by wildfires?
Entertainment48hills.org

New doc ‘Bring Your Own Brigade’ asks why wildfires just keep growing

After moving from Britain to California in 2008, Lucy Walker witnessed her first wildfire on a hillside along a Los Angeles freeway. “Why is the hillside on fire?” the two-time Oscar®-nominated documentary filmmaker (Waste Land and The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom) remembers asking herself. Even more perplexing than that...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Lucy Walker

New Documentary Explores California’s Camp and Woolsey Fires: “The Cars Were Puddles of Melted Aluminum”. When British filmmaker Lucy Walker moved to Los Angeles in 2008, she was struck by a seasonal phenomenon many residents of the Western U.S. had come to accept as normal: raging and…. ‘Bring Your Own...
MoviesPopMatters

Director Jamila Wignot on the Importance of Cultural Memory and Her Documentary ‘Ailey’

Jamila Wignot’s Ailey (2021) explores the vision of the African American dancer, choreographer, and founder of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the world’s most renowned modern dance companies. Seeking to convey truth through movement, Alvin Ailey choreographed dance routines that spoke to the African American experience. Told through his own words and featuring archival footage and interviews with those who knew him, Wignot’s documentary is a revealing study of the man and his enduring vision.
Posted by
Los Angeles Times

Female filmmakers denounce Spanish film festival honor for Johnny Depp

MADRID — Spain’s leading group of female filmmakers Tuesday condemned the San Sebastian film festival’s decision to award Johnny Depp its highest honor for acting, saying that it gave the international event a bad name after a British judge ruled last year thatallegations of domestic violence against him were “substantially correct”.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Bring Your Own Brigade

Lucy Walker’s “Bring Your Own Brigade” is not the documentary you expect it to be. For years now, climate change warnings have been a documentary genre unto themselves, as new information about what we’re doing to this planet filters through non-fiction filmmaking and to audiences that, sadly, don’t seem to be heeding enough of their warnings. A documentary about the increasingly deadly and destructive wildfires in California feels likely to fall into this genre, but Walker’s film is more ambitious than a commentary on how rising temperatures makes fire-fighting more difficult. "Bring Your Own Brigade" is a piece of investigative journalism that digs into the many reasons California has become increasingly dangerous, including, yes, climate change, but also human denial and general stubbornness. As concerns over increased transmission of the Delta variant rise, there’s something disarmingly timely about a documentary that’s really about how often people fail to operate in their own best interests, refuse necessary changes, and fail to plan for not only the worst-case scenario but the likely one. Walker’s film might have worked better as a docuseries—one feels its two-hour length—and she has a habit of over-writing some of the narration, but it’s still a detailed piece of work, a surprising angle on a terrifying new reality about living in certain parts of the world, and an inquiry as to whether or not we’re going to do anything about it.
Movies/Film

‘Ride the Eagle’ Director Trent O’Donnell on Pandemic Filmmaking and ‘New Girl’ Memories [Interview]

Trent O’Donnell and Jake Johnson go way back. O’Donnell worked on New Girl for five years, directing 28 episodes and serving as executive producer on 68 episodes of the beloved Fox sitcom. O’Donnell and Johnson remained good friends following their time together on the series. Together, the two co-wrote and self-financed their latest collaboration, Ride the Eagle. Johnson stars. O’Donnell directs.
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Documentary filmmaker, professor, shocked at Crundwell’s early release

Kelly Richmond Pope is a professor at DePaul University, Chicago, and she understands how numbers can be manipulated. She also understands full well what happened in Dixon, Illinois, where Rita Crundwell, the former Dixon comptroller, was convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the city. Kelly Richmond Pope made a...
Theater & Danceopenculture.com

Pulp Fiction ’s Dance Scene Paid Artistic Tribute to the Classic Dance Scene in Fellini’s

An auteur makes few compromises in bringing his distinctive visions to the screen, but he also makes no bones about borrowing from the auteurs who came before. This is especially true in the case of an auteur named Quentin Tarantino, who for nearly thirty years has repeatedly pulled off the neat trick of directing large-scale, highly individualistic movies that also draw deeply from the well of existing cinema — deeply enough to pull up both the grind-house “low” and art-house “high.” Tarantino’s first big impact on the zeitgeist came in the form of 1994’s Pulp Fiction, which put the kind of common, sensationalistic material suggested by its title into cinematic forms picked up from the likes of Jean-Luc Godard and Federico Fellini.
NFLxflnewshub.com

Filmmaker Of Alliances Broken, Steve Potter, Talks His New AAF Documentary

We had the privilege to speak with the man behind the most anticipated documentary about a spring football league, Alliances Broken. This goes into the details about the rise and fall of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). Straight from the guys who were in the league, whether they were team staff, players, vendors, executives, many of the insiders tell their stories about big promises, that unfortunately never came to fruition.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Gale Anne Hurd on Empowering Female Voices in Action, Horror and Sci-Fi

Gale Anne Hurd is arguably the most successful, and influential, female producer of her generation, if not of all time. With credits that include The Terminator, Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Armageddon, not to mention the television juggernaut that is The Walking Dead — Hurd can lay claim to having shaped popular culture for nearly four decades. Along the way, she’s broken new ground for the depiction of women on screen: think of Linda Hamilton and Sigourney Weaver’s kick-ass heroines in the Terminator and Aliens franchises. The 2021 Locarno Film Festival recognized Hurd’s contribution on August 7 when it presented her with its...
Books & Literaturethelosangelesbeat.com

Book Review: TCM’s “Summer Movies: 30 Sun-Drenched Classics”

The delights of summer and the transformative power of the season are explored in “Summer Movies: 30 Sun-Drenched Classics.” Authored by John Malahy, this new book is part of an ongoing partnership between Turner Classic Movies and. Running Hen Press. There’s more to this book than first meets the eye....
MoviesGreenwichTime

Female Filmmakers Speak Out Against San Sebastian Festival Award to Johnny Depp

A group of Spanish filmmakers denounced the San Sebastian’s film festival’s announcement that it would honor Johnny Depp with the Donostia Award at the 69th annual festival next month. The Associated Press reported that the women filmmakers said awarding Depp the highest honor at San Sebastian gives the event a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy