Female Filmmakers in Focus: ‘Bring Your Own Brigade’ Director Lucy Walker on Her New Documentary

Lucy Walker’s “Bring Your Own Brigade” is not the documentary you expect it to be. For years now, climate change warnings have been a documentary genre unto themselves, as new information about what we’re doing to this planet filters through non-fiction filmmaking and to audiences that, sadly, don’t seem to be heeding enough of their warnings. A documentary about the increasingly deadly and destructive wildfires in California feels likely to fall into this genre, but Walker’s film is more ambitious than a commentary on how rising temperatures makes fire-fighting more difficult. "Bring Your Own Brigade" is a piece of investigative journalism that digs into the many reasons California has become increasingly dangerous, including, yes, climate change, but also human denial and general stubbornness. As concerns over increased transmission of the Delta variant rise, there’s something disarmingly timely about a documentary that’s really about how often people fail to operate in their own best interests, refuse necessary changes, and fail to plan for not only the worst-case scenario but the likely one. Walker’s film might have worked better as a docuseries—one feels its two-hour length—and she has a habit of over-writing some of the narration, but it’s still a detailed piece of work, a surprising angle on a terrifying new reality about living in certain parts of the world, and an inquiry as to whether or not we’re going to do anything about it.